Powerlifting competition set for Feb. 25

Local men, women and children have a chance to show off their strength and physical abilities in order to help Atmore Area YMCA strengthen its physical structure.

A powerlifting competition will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the YMCA’s 501 South Pensacola Avenue headquarters. Proceeds from the event, which actually consists of several separate competitions, will be used for the ongoing renovation of the organization’s facility,

Men and boys will compete in 14 different weight classifications; there will be seven weight classes for women and girls; and students from local high schools will get a chance to test themselves against other schools.

Also, children may participate in a series of bodyweight exercises, including chin-ups (with a spotter), push-ups and sit-ups.

Entry fee is $25 per person for adults, $15 for high school students and anyone younger than high school age. The fee includes a t-shirt, and trophies will be awarded to the top performers in each category or weight class.

Anyone wishing to participate in the competition may stop by the YMCA offices to register or call 368-9622 for more information.

Corporate or business sponsors are also being sought. Any business or individual interested in becoming a sponsor may call the Y for more details.