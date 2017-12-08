Bond revoked for mother accused of sex trafficking

Melissa Deann Stoker, the 37-year-old Atmore woman arrested in July and accused of doing nothing to stop her mother-in-law from prostituting Stoker’s teenage daughter, went back behind bars just 10 days after she finally made bond.

Stoker was released from the Escambia County Detention Center on November 20 when a $100,000 bond was posted on her behalf. The bond represented a significant reduction in her original bond, which was $1 million.