Bond revoked for mother accused of sex trafficking

Melissa Deann Stoker, the 37-year-old Atmore woman arrested in July and accused of doing nothing to stop her mother-in-law from prostituting Stoker’s teenage daughter, went back behind bars just 10 days after she finally made bond.
Stoker was released from the Escambia County Detention Center on November 20 when a $100,000 bond was posted on her behalf. The bond represented a significant reduction in her original bond, which was $1 million.
She was taken back into custody November 30 after Atmore police discovered that she was in a home where several minor children were also staying, a situation that was prohibited as one of her bond conditions.
She is now being held without bond on one count each of first-degree human trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child and contributing to the delinquency or need of supervision of a child.