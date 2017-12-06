Wawbeek VFD gets boost from Gulf Coast RC&D

Wawbeek Fire Department and Gulf Coast Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D) Council, State Senator Greg Albritton and State Representative Alan Baker recently announced a $5,800 grant from Gulf Coast RC&D to the Wawbeek Fire Department.

The fire department received funds to upgrade equipment and better serve the community. The funds were used to purchase updated equipment for the departments vehicles.

“The wench and toolboxes purchased with this grant will better help the fire department to keep the community safe,” said Wawbeek Fire Chief Tommy Abrams.

Escambia County Commissioner and Gulf Coast RC&D Board Member Raymond Wiggins thanked RC&D for assisting the counties first responders in their time of need.

“So many times our VFDs have to lean on each other for equipment,” said Wiggins, “The Gulf Coast RC&D grant and our support from the legislature helps relieve some of that need.”

Sen. Greg Albritton said that volunteer fire departments (VFD) typically are the first line of response in rural areas and need all the funding they can get to serve the public.

“This is an important project for the community,” said Albritton, “We cannot put too much of an emphasis on safety and protecting lives.”

Rep. Alan Baker stated he was glad to see that resources were being put into rescue equipment and hoped it helped Wawbeek FD’s job a little easier.

“Wawbeek VFD has to field many calls that require firefighters and responders to have quality tooling that will better serve citizens,” said Baker, “I’m very excited that we can continue to work with Gulf Coast RC&D and help bring funding back into the district.”

The Gulf Coast RC&D Council is a 501-c3 nonprofit entity that is established and run by volunteers to carry out the mission of the RC&D. The Council is composed of members that are key community leaders in soil and water conservation, government, and community development from Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties.