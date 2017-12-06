MCC 5K – dashing into Christmas

It was like Christmas on a mad dash Saturday morning, December 2, as McCullough Christian Center sponsored their first Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.
Runners turned out – but not in usual running gear. There was an elf, a runner in a green tutu, lots of Santa hats, jingle bells, and, well, you get the idea.
Forty-four runners participated. Below are results.
Men’s Division
Overall
1st Place: Don Metzler
2nd Place: Dusty Carnley
3rd Place: Luke Still
60 + Division
1st Place: Don McDonald
50 – 59 Division
1st Place: Brian McGill
2nd Place: Cornelius Phillips
30 – 39 Division
1st Place: Don Metzler
2nd Place: Chris Grimsley
18 – 29 Division
1st Place: Will Jay
13 – 17 Division
1st Place: Dusty Carnley
6 – 12 Division
1st Place: Luke Still
2nd Place: John Marshall
3rd Place: Colbie English
Female Division
Overall
1st Place: Kayley Burgess
2nd Place: Ann-Elise Classen
3rd Place: Ana-Marie Nipper
60 + Division
1st Place: Theresa Scott
50 – 59 Division
1st Place: Paula Freeman
2nd Place: Marie Harris
40 – 49 Division
1st Place: Kim Peavy
2nd. Place: Kim Classen
3rd. Place: LeeAnn Wratchford
30 – 39 Division
1st Place: Magen Baggett
2nd Place: Courtney Bohonnon
3rd Place: Leigh Ikner
18 – 29 Division
1st Place: Ana-Marie Nipper
2nd Place: Tiffany Amerson
3rd Place: Sarah-Elizabeth McGill
13 – 17 Division
1st Place: Kayley Burgess
2nd Place: Lauren Nipper
3rd Place: Ray Ray Bohonnon
6 – 12 Division
1st Place: Ann-Elise Classen
2nd Place: Mary Joyner Dean
3rd Place: Keri Matheny
Proceeds from the run benefit Xtreme Kidz, one of the church’s ministries.