MCC 5K – dashing into Christmas

It was like Christmas on a mad dash Saturday morning, December 2, as McCullough Christian Center sponsored their first Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.

Runners turned out – but not in usual running gear. There was an elf, a runner in a green tutu, lots of Santa hats, jingle bells, and, well, you get the idea.

Forty-four runners participated. Below are results.

Men’s Division

Overall

1st Place: Don Metzler

2nd Place: Dusty Carnley

3rd Place: Luke Still

60 + Division

1st Place: Don McDonald

50 – 59 Division

1st Place: Brian McGill

2nd Place: Cornelius Phillips

30 – 39 Division

1st Place: Don Metzler

2nd Place: Chris Grimsley

18 – 29 Division

1st Place: Will Jay

13 – 17 Division

1st Place: Dusty Carnley

6 – 12 Division

1st Place: Luke Still

2nd Place: John Marshall

3rd Place: Colbie English

Female Division

Overall

1st Place: Kayley Burgess

2nd Place: Ann-Elise Classen

3rd Place: Ana-Marie Nipper

60 + Division

1st Place: Theresa Scott

50 – 59 Division

1st Place: Paula Freeman

2nd Place: Marie Harris

40 – 49 Division

1st Place: Kim Peavy

2nd. Place: Kim Classen

3rd. Place: LeeAnn Wratchford

30 – 39 Division

1st Place: Magen Baggett

2nd Place: Courtney Bohonnon

3rd Place: Leigh Ikner

18 – 29 Division

1st Place: Ana-Marie Nipper

2nd Place: Tiffany Amerson

3rd Place: Sarah-Elizabeth McGill

13 – 17 Division

1st Place: Kayley Burgess

2nd Place: Lauren Nipper

3rd Place: Ray Ray Bohonnon

6 – 12 Division

1st Place: Ann-Elise Classen

2nd Place: Mary Joyner Dean

3rd Place: Keri Matheny

Proceeds from the run benefit Xtreme Kidz, one of the church’s ministries.