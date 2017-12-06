Harris attends dinner, reunion in NY

Barbara Poole Harris of Atmore attended a special Thanksgiving dinner this year. Actually, it was a dinner and a reunion of the Haigler, Poole, Crenshaw families held in Jamaica, New York.

The dinner was hosted by James and Irene Poole Haigler. By the way, Irene Poole Haigler founded the event and announced it would now be an annual event.

Those attending were James Haigler, Irene Poole Haigler, Jewel Poole, Ann Poole Kylow, Barbara Poole Harris, Raymond Kennedy, Stephine Poole Kennedy, Faith Kennedy, Cousin Rufus Crenshaw Sr., Maggie Crenshaw, Rufus Crenshaw Jr., Mattie Bullard Brister, Othir Brister Jr., Pearse Brister, Ryan Bullard, William Haigler, Edna Johnson, Roger Cunningham, Casandra Cunningham, Malcolm Cunningham, Calvin Cunningham, Keenia Brister, Paul Wallace, Sophia Bullard Williams, Sheena Bullard, Margaret Bullard, Serah Peters, Savanah Peters, Shakeenia Brister, Keenia Brister, Paul Wallace, Renee Bullard, Violet Bullard, Terry Bullard, Sheena Brister, Paige Bullard, Slvena Bullard, Celeste Elliott, Hercules Haigler, Barbara Haigler, Shekinah Statton, Michael Statton, Pearline Haigler, Monac Campbell, Kaua Campbell, Sarah Haigler, Aaron Haigler, Munsa Haigler, and Justin Haigler.

Attendees came from Alabama; Fort Washington, Maryland; Jamaica, Brooklyn, Hempstead, and Freeport, New York.

Barbara Poole Harris had the distinction of traveling the most miles – from Atmore to New York.

Cousin Rufus Crenshaw Sr. was the oldest member attending.

“In his prayer, he reminded us how important it is to keep close connection with family. Also, he reminded us of the true meaning of Thanksgiving,” Barbara said.

He is also the oldest living male Crenshaw.

“There was a lot of laughter and love in the house, and God was in the midst,” Barbara said. “For most of the family members, it was their first time meeting each other. It was a blessing to fellowship with family.”

Barbara’s sisters and their families attended, so she was able to spend time with nieces and nephews and in-laws too.

Barbara served on the program committee along with Jewel Poole and on the food committee.

More than 50 family members attended.