5 EA players in All-Star game

By PAOLO GORME

News Sports Writer

This past Friday, December 1, the AISA held its annual All-Star football game in the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. Five talented players from Escambia Academy were selected to play in the game. Those players were Fred Flavors, who wore 27; Jamie Welker, who wore 70; Jojo Nance, who wore 52; Jojo Carpenter, who wore 81; and Louie Turner, who wore 19. They were all starters for the West side. Fred, Jamie, and both Jojos were starters on defense and Louie was starting running back. The West dominated throughout the game, winning 38-0 against the East All-Stars.

Griffin McKenzie from Monroe Academy threw a pass to his twin Dalton and scored the first touchdown of the night at the 5:40 mark. The extra point was good and the score was 7-0.

Louie Turner was next to put points on the board when he scored from 10 yards out at the 10:19 mark in the second quarter. The extra point was no good and made the score 13-0.

Griffin McKenzie scored on a 65-yard rushing touchdown at the 5:39 mark but the 2-point conversion was no good and the score was 19-0.

After halftime, Louie scored on a 6-yard rush. The extra point was no good and the score was 25-0.

Griffin McKenzie scored again on a 41-yard rushing touchdown at the 10:47 mark of the fourth quarter and the extra point was good. The score was 32-0.

Fred Flavors intercepted the ball in the East side territory and returned it to the 4-yard line setting up Gavin Kane for a 4-yard rushing touchdown 3 seconds after. The extra point was blocked and the score was 38-0.

Louie Turner was awarded the West side’s Most Outstanding Offensive Back as he scored 2 touchdowns. Fred Flavors was awarded the West side’s Most Outstanding Defensive Back as he intercepted a pass and played outstanding defense.

All the players from EA represented the Cougars well and played exceptionally well amongst their All-Star peers.

News photos by Ditto Gorme