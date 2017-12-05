Pilot, passenger walk away from Escambia plane crash

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were reportedly still on the scene as darkness fell Tuesday (Dec. 5) of the crash or crash-landing of a single-engine aircraft that went down in an Escambia County farm field.

According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lambert, ECSO personnel received a report around 1:12 p.m. from air traffic controllers at Pensacola International Airport that a Cherokee P28 “went off the radar and called for assistance due to engine problems.”