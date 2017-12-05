Pilot, passenger walk away from Escambia plane crash

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were reportedly still on the scene as darkness fell Tuesday (Dec. 5) of the crash or crash-landing of a single-engine aircraft that went down in an Escambia County farm field.
According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lambert, ECSO personnel received a report around 1:12 p.m. from air traffic controllers at Pensacola International Airport that a Cherokee P28 “went off the radar and called for assistance due to engine problems.”
The last known location of the plane put it about 4-1/2 miles southeast of Brewton Airport, and law enforcement officers, fire department personnel and emergency medical specialists were dispatched to the general location.
The sheriff’s office sent up an aircraft, and its crew was able to locate the downed aircraft in a field near the intersection of Woodchuck Road and Travis Road in East Brewton.
The plane was occupied by two subjects, both of whom claimed out-of-state residency and both of whom were able to walk away from the plane, which sustained minor damage when it went through a fence.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the FAA.