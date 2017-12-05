Hendrix Tractor named Business of the Month



The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce named Hendrix Tractor Company as the December Business of the Month. Chamber board members, Chamber Ambassadors and community leaders joined owners and employees at the presentation Friday, December 1. Shown are, from left, Kamryn Mothershed, Austin Williams, Logan Gorum, Brett Gorum, Myrna Monroe, Sheri Hendrix Darby, Danny Gorum, Howard Smith, Robert Hendrix, Will Hendrix, Chris Singleton, Keith Castleberry, Bert Hendrix, Aaron Gorum, Jake Leachman, Jackson Breckenridge, Brandy Giger, Brandon Beachy.