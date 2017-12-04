Obituaries for the week of December 6, 2017

Claude Hadley

Mr. Claude Hadley (known as the sheetrock man), age 54, of East Brewton, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Perdido, Ala. to Willie and Stella Hadley. He was a native of Perdido, Ala. and resident of East Brewton for the past twenty years. He was a sheetrock laborer by trade and was considered one of the best around and an inventor by hobby. He loved fishing and talking about how good God was to him. He did volunteer work for churches that needed sheetrock to be repaired.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Hadley; two special nephews, Myles Shiver and Morgun Ridlehoover; beloved friend, Bobby Baggett.

Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Angie Hadley; mother, Stella Hadley; two sons, Claude Hadley Jr. “CJ” and Willie Delmus Hadley “Dale”, both of East Brewton; one daughter, Samantha (Jamie) Kelley of Andalusia; four brothers, Ronnie (Sissy) Hadley, Chester (Diane) Hadley, Gordy (Carmen) Hadley, all of Atmore and Matt (Lisa) Hadley of Berrydale, Fla.; three sisters, Vinnie (Danny) Minchew, Becky Ridlehoover, both of Atmore and Margie (William) Wells of Perdido; six nieces and seven nephews; eight great-nieces and twelve great-nephews and many dear friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Atmore Church of God in Atmore, Ala. with Rev. Ray Ward, Rev. Mike Farley and Rev. Doug Greer officiating. Interment followed at Lottie United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. until service time December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Atmore Church of God.

Pallbearers were Little Danny Minchew, Little Willie Hadley, John Curtis Pfeffer, Little Chester Hadley, Jay Clinton, and Jacob Hadley.

Honorary pallbearers were Earl (Rick) Wilson, Chris Byrd, Greg Stone, Lawton Shipp, Tyler Presley, Tanner Pfeffer, and Mitch Hadley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William “Billy” Rollin

Mr. William “Billy” Rollin, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a native of Monroe, La. and has resided in Atmore, Ala. for the past forty-three years. He was the owner and operator of Rollin’s Used Cars and was a member of the Atmore First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Sandra Rollin of Atmore; one son, Shane (Memory) Rollin of Atmore; two daughters, Kimberly (Anthony) Habermehl of Foster, Ky. and Kristi (Jeff) Wooldridge of Ky.; three brothers, Frank Rollin and Jimmy Rollin, both of Bay Minette, Ala. and James Rollin of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Irene Phelps of Stapleton, Ala. and Glenda Nelson of Fairhope, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Josh Brown, Megan Brown, Tommy Anderson, Samantha Anderson, Ashley Anderson, Will Rollin and Colton Rollin and five great- grandchildren, Landon Brown, Jayla Brown, Jayce Sells, Tyler Sells and Talan Daughtry.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Burial follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, December 1, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Frank Rollin Jr., Andrew Rollin, Steven Rollin, Jason White, Warren Donald and Jeff Donald.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Randy Theo Covan

Mr. Randy Theo Covan, age 56, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Brewton, Ala.

He was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Brewton, Ala. since 1985. He was of the Holiness Faith.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Hayes.

Mr. Covan is survived by his parents, Bill and Alene Covan of Century; three sons, Jason (Wendy) Covan and William Robbins, both of Brewton, William (Jennifer) Covan of Uriah, Ala.; two daughters, Tina (Jason) Johnson of Thomasville, Ga. and Tasha (Jesse) Benoit of Gueydan, La.; one brother, Raford (Tina) Covan of Pace, Fla.; one sister, Recinda (Buck) McCormick of Milton, Fla. and nine grandchildren, Tara Johnson, Jason Johnson, Jr., Christopher Benoit, Zachary Benoit, Ryan Covan, Cheyanna Covan, William “Cole” Covan, William “Jr” Robbins and Miranda Robbins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Collie officiating. Burial followed at Providence Methodist Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were John Lee, Billy Davis, Will Chavers, William Robbins, Rick Garrett, Mike Hammond and Thomas Carroll.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Dennis Alvin Garrett, Jr.

Mr. Dennis Alvin Garrett, Jr., age 51, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was native and former resident of Bay Springs, Fla. and has resided in Molino, Fla. for the past eight years. He was a retired LPN with twenty-four years of service and was a barber for two years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel A. “Butch” Garrett and Henson and Cannie Hayles.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his father and step-mother, Dennis A. and Sara Garrett, Sr. of Walnut Hill, Fla.; mother, Sarah Hayles Garrett of Poarch, Ala.; wife, Sue Gulsby Garrett of Molino; one step-son, Gabe Rhea of Molino; one step-daughter, Susan Wyse-Wright of Molino; two brothers, Jamie Lynn (Tracy) Garrett of Pineville, Fla. and William David Garrett of Pensacola; grandmother, Mary Lee Garrett of Bay Springs, Fla.; one grandchild, Lyndzi Wright; one niece, Saige Garrett; two nephews, Blayne Garrett and Lucas White and two very special friends, Oliver Sledge and Anita Pugh.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Johnson and Rev. Craig Hayles officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 4, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Ala.

Carolyn Monti Allen

Mrs. Carolyn Monti Allen, age 69, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Pensacola, Fla., former resident of Atmore, Ala., and has resided in Bay Minette, Ala. for the past 2 ½ years. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Doris Monti and two sisters-in-law, Barb Monti and Janet Monti.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her three daughters, Stephanie (Jeremy) Downey of Bay Minette, Stacey (Jade) Boone of Stockton, Ala. and Tonya Allen of Atmore; two sons, Jimmy (Laura) Allen of Molino, Fla. and Timmy Allen of Pensacola; two brothers, Skip Monti and Lewis Monti both of Pensacola; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. John Michael Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Harris, Michael Dunn, Michael Montgomery, Kipp Moore, Josh Long and Terrence Newsome.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

David Buford, Jr.

Mr. David Buford, Jr., age 80, of Atmore, Ala., formerly of Detroit, Mich. Passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Atmore Community Hospital. He was born in Henderson, Tenn to the late David, Sr. and Elnora Buford. He was a 1954 graduate of Union High School in Hendersonville. He worked many years as a laborer with Wolverine Tube, Ford, SMART Transportation, and Greyhound Bus Lines. He enjoyed sports. As his health began to decline, he relocated in Atmore to live with his daughter, LaTangie Commings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ernestine Buford; two sons, Carlos and Eric Buford and a sister, Mable Buford.

Mr. Buford is survived by his daughter, LaTangie (Tracy) Commings of Atmore; one sister, Mary Lou (Otto) Horton of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandchildren; the mother of his children, Betty Jo Jones of Atmore and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Terrell Broady Funeral Home Chapel, 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218, with Rev. Nathaniel Jones, III officiating. Retirement of his remains will be in Hendersonville Memorial Gardens in Hendersonville, TN.

Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc., directing.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC directing locally.