Obituaries for the week of December 6, 2017

Claude Hadley

Mr. Claude Hadley (known as the sheetrock man), age 54, of East Brewton, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Perdido, Ala. to Willie and Stella Hadley. He was a native of Perdido, Ala. and resident of East Brewton for the past twenty years. He was a sheetrock laborer by trade and was considered one of the best around and an inventor by hobby. He loved fishing and talking about how good God was to him. He did volunteer work for churches that needed sheetrock to be repaired.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Hadley; two special nephews, Myles Shiver and Morgun Ridlehoover; beloved friend, Bobby Baggett.

Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Angie Hadley; mother, Stella Hadley; two sons, Claude Hadley Jr. “CJ” and Willie Delmus Hadley “Dale”, both of East Brewton; one daughter, Samantha (Jamie) Kelley of Andalusia; four brothers, Ronnie (Sissy) Hadley, Chester (Diane) Hadley, Gordy (Carmen) Hadley, all of Atmore and Matt (Lisa) Hadley of Berrydale, Fla.; three sisters, Vinnie (Danny) Minchew, Becky Ridlehoover, both of Atmore and Margie (William) Wells of Perdido; six nieces and seven nephews; eight great-nieces and twelve great-nephews and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Atmore Church of God in Atmore, Ala. with Rev. Ray Ward, Rev. Mike Farley and Rev. Doug Greer officiating. Interment will follow at Lottie United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. until service time December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Atmore Church of God.

Pallbearers will be Little Danny Minchew, Little Willie Hadley, John Curtis Pfeffer, Little Chester Hadley, Jay Clinton, and Jacob Hadley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Earl (Rick) Wilson, Chris Byrd, Greg Stone, Lawton Shipp, Tyler Presley, Tanner Pfeffer, and Mitch Hadley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William “Billy” Rollin

Mr. William “Billy” Rollin, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a native of Monroe, La. and has resided in Atmore, Ala. for the past forty-three years. He was the owner and operator of Rollin’s Used Cars and was a member of the Atmore First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Sandra Rollin of Atmore; one son, Shane (Memory) Rollin of Atmore; two daughters, Kimberly (Anthony) Habermehl of Foster, Ky. and Kristi (Jeff) Wooldridge of Ky.; three brothers, Frank Rollin and Jimmy Rollin, both of Bay Minette, Ala. and James Rollin of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Irene Phelps of Stapleton, Ala. and Glenda Nelson of Fairhope, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Josh Brown, Megan Brown, Tommy Anderson, Samantha Anderson, Ashley Anderson, Will Rollin and Colton Rollin and five great- grandchildren, Landon Brown, Jayla Brown, Jayce Sells, Tyler Sells and Talan Daughtry.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 1, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Frank Rollin Jr., Andrew Rollin, Steven Rollin, Jason White, Warren Donald and Jeff Donald.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.