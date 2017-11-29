YMCA offering adult soccer, youth flag football

With the success its youth soccer program has enjoyed over the past three years, Atmore Area YMCA, along with Atmore Soccer Inc., has decided to take the program to the next level.

Registration for the new Adult Recreational Soccer program will continue until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29. Games are set to begin on Saturday, January 20.

Players from all skill levels are welcome to compete in the new program, which is designed to “increase community interest in the game, get in some great exercise and have fun.”

Each player must pay a registration fee of $30, which includes a long-sleeve jersey. Players must provide their own shin guards and cleats.

A meeting for players, during which teams will be selected, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, at the YMCA Library.

Youth Flag Football

Registration is also currently under way for Atmore Area YMCA’s Youth Flag Football program, which will consist of 7-on-7 competition between co-ed teams in three age divisions.

Sign-ups will continue from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day, Monday-Friday, until January 8. A six-game season of Saturday morning contests is set to kick off on

January 27 and continue through March 10. All games will be played on the YMCA’s athletic fields.

Teams will compete in one of three age divisions: 6-8; 9-11 and 12-14, and each participant must pay a $40 registration fee.

Coaches, who must pass a background check, and officials are badly needed for the new program.

Two clinics will be held for potential officials — one at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, and one at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, and a coaches meeting has been set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, all at the Y’s 501 South Pensacola Avenue offices.

To register, or for more information on the program, stop by the Y during business hours or call 251-368-9622.