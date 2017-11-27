Obituaries for the week of November 29, 2017

William Harold Allen

William Harold Allen, age 72, passed away at his home in Atmore, Alabama on November 20, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 2, 1945 to Grady C (Doc) Allen and Gladys E. (Woods) Allen in Atmore, Alabama. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, and in 1972 opened a small mobile home dealership on the north side of town. He expanded this to include four different locations in South Alabama.

Harold Allen Mobile Homes became a household name and chances are if you or someone you knew lived in a manufactured home, it probably was purchased on one of his lots. He was always proud of his business and the hard work put forth by his employees. In 1996, he sold almost 800 houses and employed more than 30 people. His children followed in his footsteps and all entered the manufactured home industry. He was a pillar of the community and was constantly helping those in need. His family was always his top priority and he loved spending time with them. He was an animal lover until the end and loved having his “fur babies” close by.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Janet Katherine (Styron) Allen, two sons William Marcus Allen (Amalia) of Knoxville, Tenn., Ethan Harold Allen (Paula) of Atmore, Alabama, one daughter Victoria Ann Allen Black (Josh) of Atmore, Alabama, two step-sons, Brandon Sells (Melissa) Atmore, Alabama, Jacob Sells of Atmore, Alabama, one step-daughter, Janet Welch of Atmore, Alabama, three half-sisters, Marie James of Mobile, Alabama, Louise Harrell of Mobile, Alabama, Linda Wingyard of Jackson, Alabama, two half-brothers, Steve Petrantis of Mobile, Alabama, Mike Burns of Mobile, Alabama, 22 grand- children, 13 great-grand-children, a large extended family and countless friends.

A wake was held Friday, November 24, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, with family visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral service was Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at Johnson-Quimby Funeral home with burial immediately following at Mothershed Cemetery. All family and friends are urged to attend.

**And remember friends, Harold Allen knew mobile homes and you knew Harold Allen.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leon Taylor

Mr. Leon Taylor, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in Atmore, Alabama. Mr. Taylor was a native of Mexia, AL, was a resident of Atmore and Greenville, AL since 1958 and has resided in Atmore, AL for the past 13 years. He retired from Southern Sand & Gravel in Greenville, AL as an equipment operator and was the Co Owner of the Anchor Café.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Hattie Taylor; three brothers, Jimmy Ray Taylor, Roy Taylor and Ricky Taylor and one sister, Nan Taylor Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Moye Taylor of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Rebecca (B.J.) Hopper of Atmore, AL and Frances (Floyd) Burkett of Atmore, AL; one step-son, Arnold Jarrell of Damascus, AL; five brothers, Larry (Barbara) Taylor of Dayton, TX, Dwaine (Betty) Taylor of Fulton, MS, James Taylor of Atmore, AL, Richard (Renee) Taylor of Atmore, AL and Terry (Mary Lynn) Taylor of Hearne, TX; four sisters, Margaret (Bert) Colbert of Uriah, AL, Debbie King of Bay Minette, AL, Elizabeth (Jim) Chandler of Daphne, AL and Delila (Henry) Haire of Jay, FL; four grandchildren, Amy, Ginger, Daniel and Tyler; six great grandchildren, Hannah, Ainsley, Zoey, Zack, Zaylee and Josh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Rickey Tedder officiating.

Burial followed at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, November 24, 2017 from 6 to 9 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Matt Watson, Benny Watson, Tracey Edwards, Wade Chavers, Jack Whidbee and Joe White.

Honorary Pallbearers were Bobby Davis, Frank Daw, Eddie Woods and Jason Green.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Alabama.

Betty Jean Dannelly Dean

Mrs. Betty Jean Dannelly Dean, age 85, a long-time resident of Lottie, Ala., passed away after an extended illness Saturday, November 25, 2017 at her home. She was born in McCullough, Ala. to Hardy Lee Dannelly and Mary Maranda “Mae” Bowman Dannelly. She enjoyed her professional associations and students at Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette, Ala where she taught world history and was faculty advisor for the Scholars Bowl Club leading to championship status. She held elected offices in Alpha Delta Kappa. She was a faithful member of Lottie United Methodist Church serving as Sunday school teacher and President of the United Methodist Women’s Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Albert Dean; five step-siblings and was the step-daughter of Julia Inez Lindsey Dannelly.

Mrs. Dean is survived by four daughters, Gwen Dean Myers (Scott) of Beaufort, S.C., Mary Kate Dean of Fairhope, Ala., Carla Dean Wasdin (Al) of Lottie and Glenda Dean of Montgomery, Ala.; four grandchildren, Nicholas Myers of Boston, Mass, Olivia Myers Trimmier (Andrew) of Austin, Texas, Kyle Wasdin of Lottie and Burt Wasdin (Lane Gaulding) of Pell City, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Lottie United Methodist Church or to the Lottie New Home Cemetery Fund, in care of Mr. Paul Benton at 22481 Lottie New Home Cemetery Road, Atmore, AL 36502. Donations may also be made to the McCullough Cemetery Fund in care of Marlin Mack at 1681 McCullough Road, Atmore, Alabama 36502.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

William E. Kirby, Jr.

Mr. William E. Kirby, Jr. age 70, of Poarch, Ala., passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Troy, Ala. to William Edward, Sr. and Pauline Robinson Kirby. He was a farmer; maintenance supervisor with Freemanville Water Systems, Inc. with over twenty-five years of service; a Captain with the Poarch Creek Volunteer Fire Department; and EMT with Atmore Ambulance Service; a security supervisor with over ten years of service with Wind Creek Casino. He was a member of Poarch Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Kirby, Sr.; two brothers, Jimmy Lee Kirby and Randy Eugene Kirby

He is survived by his, Judith Green Kirby and his mother Pauline Robinson Kirby; two daughters Sandi (John) Stanton of Birmingham, Ala. and Candy (Paul) Fralick of Poarch; one sister, Katherine (Ron) Williams of Semmes, Ala. and one brother, Eddie Paine Kirby (Inez) of McCullough, Ala.; grandson, Kirby W. Jay (Phadra) and great-grandchild, Riley Green Jay.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brett Chancery officiating. Burial will follow in McCullough Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be from the Poarch Creek Fire Department.

The family received friends Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC. in charge of all arrangements.

