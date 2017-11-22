Obituaries, week of 11-29-17

William Harold Allen

William Harold Allen, age 72, passed away at his home in Atmore, Alabama on November 20, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on March 2, 1945 to Grady C (Doc) Allen and Gladys E. (Woods) Allen in Atmore, Alabama. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, and in 1972 opened a small mobile home dealership on the north side of town. He expanded this to include four different locations in South Alabama.

Harold Allen Mobile Homes became a household name and chances are if you or someone you knew lived in a manufactured home, it probably was purchased on one of his lots. He was always proud of his business and the hard work put forth by his employees. In 1996, he sold almost 800 houses and employed more than 30 people. His children followed in his footsteps and all entered the manufactured home industry.

He was a pillar of the community and was constantly helping those in need. His family was always his top priority and he loved spending time with them. He was an animal lover until the end and loved having his “fur babies” close by.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Janet Katherine (Styron) Allen, two sons William Marcus Allen (Amalia) of Knoxville, Tenn., Ethan Harold Allen (Paula) of Atmore, Alabama, one daughter Victoria Ann Allen Black (Josh) of Atmore, Alabama, two step-sons, Brandon Sells (Melissa) Atmore, Alabama, Jacob Sells of Atmore, Alabama, one step-daughter, Janet Welch of Atmore, Alabama, three half-sisters, Marie James of Mobile, Alabama, Louise Harrell of Mobile, Alabama, Linda Wingyard of Jackson, Alabama, two half-brothers, Steve Petrantis of Mobile, Alabama, Mike Burns of Mobile, Alabama, 22 grand- children, 13 great-grand-children, a large extended family and countless friends.

A wake will be held Friday, November 24, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, with family visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at Johnson-Quimby Funeral home with burial immediately following at Mothershed Cemetery. All family and friends are urged to attend.

**And remember friends, Harold Allen knew mobile homes and you knew Harold Allen.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.