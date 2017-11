J U Blacksher High School senior Jae-Lauren Nipper signed with Coastal Alabama Community College (Brewton campus) on a softball scholarship. Shown at the signing on Thursday, November 16, are, seated, dad Jimmy Nipper, Jae-Lauren, mom Rebecca Nipper; back, travel ball coaches Ren Powell, Paul Walton; JUB

coaches Tommy Kilpatrick, Ginger Middleton; Principal Donald Baggett; CACC Coach Misty Nims.