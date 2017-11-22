Church Calendar

The City Wide prayer at Destiny Worship Center continues each Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. This prayer is for peace, unity and love to return to our City.

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 2982 Jack Springs Road will celebrate their Annual Choir Day Sunday, November. 26, at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Darryl Baker, pastor of Tate Creek Baptist Church, Little River. Choirs, praise teams and soloists are invited to come and represent their church. Dr. Michael L. Wilson Sr. is pastor of Mt. Pisgah. Sis. Carla Gray is chairing Choir Day.

Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 108th Church Anniversary on Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. Guest Minister – Dr. John O. Meeks, Evergreen. Rev. Danny Benjamin, Pastor.

Frisco City Town Council, Fire Department and Rescue Squad along with area churches will present the 8th Annual Live Nativity, Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9 from 6 until 8 p.m. at 200 School Street, Frisco City. For more information contact Anne Brown 251-714-0513.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006