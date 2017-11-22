Benefit held for Respresses

Friends, family and rodeo fans and participants attended a barrel race and benefit to raise funds for Tyler and Ashley Respress who were involved in a terrible vehicle accident in Walnut Hill on October 1.

Cowgirls 4 Community sponsored the benefit which was held Sunday, November 12, in Bay Minette.

The day began with Cowboy Church, with events following.

“Tyler and I would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity over the last month,” Ashley Respress said. “We would like to give a special thanks to everyone that helped make the benefit barrel race on November 12th a success. It is truly amazing to know that there are so many good people in our community, especially with all the negative turmoil that is plaguing our country today.”