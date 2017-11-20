Obituaries for the week of November 22, 2017

Glenda Rebecca Hall Holloway

Mrs. Glenda Rebecca Hall Holloway, age 56, of Odessa, Texas, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017 in Odessa. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Marshall and Doris Barrington Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lanell Cook, Shirley Baylor-Rushing and a brother Charles Rodney Hall.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, James Holloway of Odessa; son, Thomas Joseph Young and granddaughter Ciana Young, both of Pensacola, Fla.; brother, Colvin (Faye) Murph of Bay Minette, Ala.; sisters, Nancy (David C.) Roach of Davisville, Fla., Carolyn Dees of Robertsdale, Ala., Bettye (Ken) Hodges of Pensacola, Fla., Sarah (Mike) Ward of Mobile, Ala. and Rita Whatley of Atmore..

Graveside services were held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at noon from the McCullough Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Lambeth

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Lambeth, age 47, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Silverhill, Ala. He was a native of Atmore, Ala. and has resided in Pensacola, Fla. most of his life. He attended the Pace Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, R.D. Greene; maternal grandparents, Sidney and James Evans; maternal grandfather, Thomas Gallops and paternal grandparents, Wilson Lambeth and Ethel Boutwell.

Mr. Lambeth is survived by his father, Kenneth Jackson “Jack” (Denise) Lambeth of Walnut Hill, Fla.; mother, Brenda Greene of; wife, Mary Ann Lambeth of Pensacola; one son, Kenneth Jackson Lambeth of Pensacola; two daughters, Heather Lambeth and Kenzie Joyce Lambeth, both of Pensacola; two step-daughters, Myriah Hale and Alyssa Hale, both of Pensacola; one brother, Tommy Lambeth of Pensacola; one step-brother, David Greene of Pensacola; two step-sisters, Tina (Scott) Francis of McDavid, Fla. and Regina (Steven) Ross of Atmore; one grandchild, Jeremiah Lambeth; nephew, T.J. Lambeth of Pensacola; cousin, Dan Denrell; very special friends, Jerry Blair and Mike Sundie and numerous uncles, aunts, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Christian officiating. Burial will follow at the Pine Barren Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 20, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Blair, T.J. Lambeth, Tommy Lambeth, Scott Francis, Shane Osburn, Mike Sundie and Jeremiah Lambeth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Petty-Eastside Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.

Alman Ladon Thompson

Mr. Alman Ladon Thompson, age 65, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017 at his home. He was a native of Atmore and had lived there for ten years coming from Perdido, Ala. He had worked as a self-employed tractor repairman. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Mable Hall Thompson; half-brothers, Randy Thompson, Billy Melton and Jimmy Melton.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Darlene Reid Thompson of Atmore; daughter, Kate (Cody) Sells of Atmore; half-brothers, Gerald Melton of Bay Minette, Ala. and Bruce Melton of Stapleton, Ala.; sister, Rose Nealy of Coushatta, La.; half-sister, Jean Hall of Bay Minette; grandchildren, Aiden Sells and Aurora Sells.

The family received friends Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel from noon until the 1 p.m. service time with Rev. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment followed in Travelers Rest Cemetery, Flomaton, Ala.

Pallbearers were Danny Ray Lambeth, Will Chapman, Dale Chavers, Judson Stabler, David Capps, Huey Swilley.

Flomaton Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Mae Belle O’Dell

Mrs. Mae Belle O’Dell, age 82, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in the Atmore hospital. She was born in Gaffney, S.C. and had been a resident of Brewton, Ala. for the past forty-eight. years, She worked as a home health aide and in spare time enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide. She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Elizabeth Spencer; her husband, Hubbard “Hub” Odell.

Mrs. O’Dell is survived by a son, Robert (Robbie) Emerson O’Dell of Telluride, Colo.; a daughter, Roberta Elizabeth O’Dell of Brewton; a step-son, Richard (Emery) O’Dell of Roanoke, Va. and two grandchildren, Samuel Booker, and Anna Teagan.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery with family members speaking.

The family received friends at Craver’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Floral tributes are being accepted or donations, in Mrs. O’Dell’s memory, made to a local hospice of your choice.

Craver’s Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Brewton, Ala.