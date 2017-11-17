Three arrested, charged in August murder in Atmore

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks announced Friday that APD investigators have signed capital murder warrants for the arrest of two adult males and a juvenile petition filed against a teenager in the August 7 shooting death of Robert Kennedy of Atmore.
At approximately 3:16 a.m. on that date, city police responded to 170 Broad Street, in response to a report of two people being shot inside the home. Officers entered the residence and found the homeowner, 56-year-old Robert Kennedy, and Joi McClammy, 45, of Flomaton, lying in bed. Both had been shot.
Darrell Octavius Brown, 29, of Atmore is charged with one count each of capital murder, attempted murder, robbery in the 1st degree and burglary in the 1st. degree. Brown is currently being held in the Escambia County Detention Center.
Deion Booth, 20, from Mobile, has been charged with one count each of capital murder, attempted murder, robbery 1st. degree and burglary 1st. degree. Booth was arrested in Mobile and is currently in the Mobile Metro Jail.
The juvenile has been taken to an undisclosed juvenile detention facility.