Toys for Tots sign-ups under way

As Christmas approaches, families in need may apply for assistance from Toys for Tots, the annual holiday gift-giving program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Sign-ups are currently under way at Destiny Worship Center, 50 W. Sunset Drive. Those who would like to apply for participation in the program may do so at the church each Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., through December 12.

Applications will also be accepted each Saturday, beginning November 18 and continuing through December 9, from 10 a.m. until noon, each week.

If a person or family has already applied for the program at one of the county’s schools or at Empowerment Tabernacle Christian Center (which is co-sponsoring the local program) there is no need to file a new application.

Any individual who is unable to travel to the church but still wants assistance with toys for his or her children may call Lisa Johnson at 251-301-4102 or Jackie Williams at 251-294-0470, and an application will be taken to you.