OCC drop-off under way

The first day for Operation Christmas Child drop-offs was Monday, November 13, at Grace Fellowship. A group of volunteers was on hand to receive completed boxes and to pack others.

There’s still plenty of time to fill boxes. Collection continues through November 20.

Following is the collection schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Grace Fellowship is located at 1412 E Nashville Avenue.