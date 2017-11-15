Community

OCC drop-off under way

By Sherry Digmonaccess_time1 day ago
Volunteers working on the first collection day, from left, front, Carol Hochstetler, Caleb Peters, Janet Armstrong, Isaiah Peters; back, Julia Strack, Mary Jane Schrock, Glenn Weber, Paige Jordan, Nancy Peters, Linda Bumann, Brittany Simmons, Debbie Woods.

The first day for Operation Christmas Child drop-offs was Monday, November 13, at Grace Fellowship. A group of volunteers was on hand to receive completed boxes and to pack others.

There’s still plenty of time to fill boxes. Collection continues through November 20.

Following is the collection schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Grace Fellowship is located at 1412 E Nashville Avenue.

 

 

 

 

