Obituaries for the week of November 22, 2017

Glenda Rebecca Hall Holloway

Mrs. Glenda Rebecca Hall Holloway, age 56, of Odessa, Texas, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017 in Odessa. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Marshall and Doris Barrington Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lanell Cook, Shirley Baylor-Rushing and a brother Charles Rodney Hall.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, James Holloway of Odessa; son, Thomas Joseph Young and granddaughter Ciana Young, both of Pensacola, Fla.; brother, Colvin (Faye) Murph of Bay Minette, Ala.; sisters, Nancy (David C.) Roach of Davisville, Fla., Carolyn Dees of Robertsdale, Ala., Bettye (Ken) Hodges of Pensacola, Fla., Sarah (Mike) Ward of Mobile, Ala. and Rita Whatley of Atmore..

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at noon from the McCullough Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.