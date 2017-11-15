Living history added to Canoe event

While the Canoe Community Homecoming, hosted by Canoe Civic Club, was already set to be an event-filled day, even more has been added.

According to Kevin McKinley, one of the organizers, about 20 reenactors plan to conduct a living history at the event this weekend. They will set up a War Between the States camp along Hill Street in Canoe on the night of Friday, November 17, and will be part of Canoe Community Homecoming Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This will be a family friendly, community event that organizers hope will become an annual tradition.

In the past the Canoe Civic Club has hosted community homecomings that consisted of lots of food and fellowship. This year the Canoe Community Homecoming will be a little different.

Activities will include but not be limited to hayrides, a peanut boil, arts and crafts vendors, historical displays, live music, games for the kids, food and more.

The Civic Club is seeking photographs, letters, documents and other items relevant to the Canoe, Robinsonville, Wawbeek area. If you have any of these items that can be copied and displayed inside the Civic Center, please contact Sondra McKinley at 251-236-0481 or on Facebook at Canoe Civic Club.