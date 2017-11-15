GW donates to splash pad project



Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union donated to the Atmore’s splash pad project Thursday, November 9. The presentation was made at the old ballfield next to the Boy Scout hut – the site of the new splash pad. Shown are members of the Atmore Rotary Club and Lions Club and GW personnel, from left, Mayor Jim Staff, Taylor Lee, Brandy Giger, Allen Walston, Gulf Winds Vice President of Regional Sales & Investments Johan Boelig, Gulf Winds Branch Manager Emily Dykes, Gulf Winds Vice President of Regional Sales Lee Ann Allen, Toby Short, Pete Amerson, Bub Gideons.