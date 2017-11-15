Community

Gulf Wind donates to United Fund

By Sherry Digmon


Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union donated to the Atmore United Fund drive Thursday, November 9. Shown at the presentation are, from left, Johan Boelig, Vice President of Regional Sales & Investments; Arica Selzer, Financial Services rep; Andrew Garner, United Fund President; Abby Brooks, Dawn Skipper, Hannah Johnson, UF Board members; Emily Dykes, Branch Manager; Lee Ann Allen, Vice President of Regional Sales; Ruthie Stephens, Financial Services rep; Sha Gilchrist, Financial Services rep; CJ Wilkins, UF Board member.

