Center has new ultrasound machine

By LINDA SMITH

Special to Atmore News

Our ultrasound machine has arrived! By God’s faithfulness and provision, what we prayed and believed and waited for is finally here.

We performed our first ultrasounds the beginning of September and have done 13 so far [at the end of October]. Young mothers, who we consider “abortion vulnerable” because of their situations, saw the precious life being nurtured within them.

Some of these little ones “waved” or “danced” as they made their debut on screen, but just seeing their child’s heartbeat connected these mothers’ hearts to their babies. Some shed tears, and all made or reversed commitments to the precious gift of life within them.

Melissa Boatwright is our ultrasound tech, who sacrificially and joyfully performs scans either after work or on her lunch hour. Anna Kemp laid the groundwork for our policies and procedures and forms. She has stepped down from our Nurse Manager position but continues to graciously and effectively volunteer at our Brewton center.

Sandy Classen is our new Nurse Manager. We greatly appreciate her skills and heart to serve.

Our Medical Director, Dr. Jon Yoder, though currently on mission in Sierra Leone, reads and signs the scans we email to him.

Knights of Columbus generously funded the ultrasound purchase and start-up costs.

And so God has enlarged our borders! He’s provided a way to reach, rescue and impact generations to come. It comes with a price, but without doubt each life saved is worth the cost.

Linda Smith is director of the Atmore Sav-A-Life Women’s Resource Center, 204 Pensacola Avenue. The Center’s phone number is 251-368-4949.