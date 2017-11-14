Obituaries for the week of November 15, 2017

James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons

Mr. James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons, Sr. age 87, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017. He was a native of Bay Minette, Ala. and lived in the Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Ala. area most of his life. He was veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the US Army.

He was a retired rural mail carrier with fourteen years of service and retired from the Mobile Press Register with eighteen years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and the Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rena Emmons; wife, Voncile Emmons and one sister, Thelma Pierce.

Mr. Emmons is survived by his son, James Henry Emmons, Jr. of Fairhope and his daughter, Donna Lynn Willingham of Spanish Fort; one brother, John (Loretta) Emmons of Bay Minette, Ala.; two grandchildren, Jennifer S. Fowler (Justin) and Bradley T. Henderson (Gabby) and four great-grandchildren, Alissa, Bryce, Malica and Rayley.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel in Atmore, Ala. with Rev. Richard Ullo officiating. Interment followed at Bay Minette City Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, November 10, 2017 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Barbara Lee Green

Mrs. Barbara Lee Green, age 68, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native of Norfolk, Va. and a resident of Bay Minette, Ala. for most of her life. She was a member of the Horseneck Fork Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Floy Glascock; husband, Russell Hillman Green; one sister, Joyce Willenberg and one great-granddaughter, Jesslyn Mack Caraway.

Mrs. Green is survived by one daughter, Shannon Regina Green (Janes) of Perdido, Ala.; one brother, Ray Harville of Bay Minette; one sister, Ann Hartley of Bay Minette; two grandchildren, Brittany Janes and Emily Caraway and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith Janes and Braxton Lucas Green.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Harville officiating. Burial followed at Bay Minette Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Moseley; brothers, Clarence Bryars, Jr., Ellis Bryars and Elton Bryars and sisters, Julia Gibbs and Ruth Caraway.

Laurie Bryars Moseley

Mrs. Laurie Bryars Moseley, age 84, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the nursing home in Bay Minette, Ala. She was retired from Vanity Fair Mills in Atmore, Ala. with forty-seven years of service. She was born in Atmore to the late Clarence and Mae Bryars. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bay Minette and was affectionately known as “Bang Bang”.

Mrs. Moseley is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, J.T. Moseley of Bay Minette; sisters, Betty Vinson and Sammie (Lonnie) Turberville of Atmore and Mary (Charles) Fickling of Perdido, Ala.; granddaughters, Blaire (Chris) Singleton of Atmore, Gina (Jonathan) Wetzel of Crestview, Fla., Miranda (Tony) Moody of Byrneville, Fla. and grandson Denver Moseley of Atmore; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Singleton, Cole Singleton, Talerie McGhee, Chesnea Wetzel, Brody Wetzel, Hunter Moseley, Hudson Moody, Mary Stephen Moody, Asher Moseley and Dylan Estes.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Reece officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Chris Singleton, Jonathan Wetzel, Tony Moody, Denver Moseley, Hunter Moseley and John Turberville.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Charlene Crenshaw Anderson

Ms. Charlene Crenshaw Anderson, age 64, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Saturday, November, 11, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. She was a native of Baldwin County. She attended Douglasville Training School in Bay Minette before attending Escambia County Training School in Atmore. She worked as a store clerk at Al’s 5 & 10 Store in Atmore. She was a member of New Order Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board. In her leisure she enjoyed sitting outdoors and reading.

She was preceded her in death by her father, Charlie Crenshaw and a sister, Willie Lee Crenshaw Turner.

Ms. Anderson is survived by her mother, Ella Crenshaw of Atmore; sister, Mae Crenshaw Rivers of Atmore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at New Order Baptist Church, Atmore (Freemanville Community) with Rev. Sidney Grant, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 17, 20 from 2 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Her body will lie in repose at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

James Johnson, Jr.

Mr. James Johnson, Jr. of Atmore, Ala., passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 18 from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Charles Ray “Cowboy” Nichols

Mr. Charles Ray “Cowboy” Nichols, age 66, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native of McDavid, Fla. and has resided in Flomaton for the past thirty-two years. He was an over the road trucker and was of the United Pentecostal Faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Skinny Nichols; mother, Odell Nichols; two brothers, William Nichols and Alfred Nichols and wife, Annette Simmons.

Mr. Nichols is survived by three brothers, Lee Edward (Jean) Nichols of Flomaton, J.W. (Mary) Nichols of McDavid and David L. (Janice) Nichols of Wilmer, Ala.; very special stepson, Tommy (Amber) Simmons of Flomaton and three grandchildren, Jessie Simmons, Shea Nall and Toni Simmons.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Eddie Macks officiating. Burial will follow at Byrneville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Ron Tullis, Johnnie Joiner, Keith Moore, Buddy Wilson, Christopher Evan Nichols and John Richardson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Ala.

Mary Etta Holt

Ms. Mary Etta Holt, age 80, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at her daughter’s home. She was a native of Monroe County and had lived in Atmore most of her life. She attended Escambia County Training School. She had worked at Bontale and was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Ms. Holt is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Knight – Brown, Catherine Knight- Johnson, and Ivy Maxcine, all of Atmore and Linda M. Douglas of Mobile, Ala.; two sons, Leroy (Wanda Lawson) Knight, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. and Antonio (Angela) Holt of Huntsville, Ala.; one sister, Deloris Washington Cole of Atmore; one brother, Tommie David Washington of Honolulu, Hawaii; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at God’s House Tabernacle of Deliverance- Liberty St, Atmore with Bishop Marcus Lewis, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 17, 2017 from 2 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Her body will lie in repose at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Thomas James Freeman

Mr. Thomas James Freeman, age 89, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, November 6, 2017. He was born in Atmore to the later Allen Freeman and Donia McDowell Dortch. He attended school and received his GED. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, Korean War and Vietnam receiving an Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star Medal.

After retired he enjoyed selling and giving greens to others. He was known in Atmore as “The Green Man”. He was a member of Holy Community Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lee Boggan Freeman; son, Keyona O’Neil Warren; brothers, Jimmy Dortch and Clifford James Montgomery ad sister, Clara Mae McDowell.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his daughters, Shirley Ann Boggan of Dothan, Ala., Theresa Durant of Atmore; one son, Demarcus Boggan of Panama City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Quiniqua Marsha Boggan, John Howard Creach, Jr., Le’Anne (Jermey) Almond, Joseph Almond, Jr., Lydia (Keith) Almond; three great-grand-children, Layde Calhoun, Jernne Calhoun and Keith Bernard; God-children, Eartha Jones, Brandon Marshall and Josulyn Marshall; Loving and devoted niece and nephew, Magaline and Anthony Marshall; favorite cousin, Mary (Doll Baby) Sawyer; best friends, Clausell (Bud) Hines and Mildred Sims; loving neighbors, Lawrence and LaShanda Marshall; caregiver, Virginia Patterson and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Community Center with Elder Irma J. Wilson, Pastor and Overseer Maurice Square Eulogy. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.