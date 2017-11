Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary and Anchor Café teamed up November 10 to provide free breakfast for military veterans, the fifth straight year the auxiliary and restaurant have joined forces to do so. Auxiliary members who helped with the project included, from left, sitting, Becky Ray, Mary Alice Stewart and Jenny Hutto; standing, Ginger Stabler, Debbie Thornton, Stephanie Stewart, Willie Stewart, Arlene Delafosse and Gayle Johnson.