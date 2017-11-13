Obituaries for the week of November 15, 2017

James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons

Mr. James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons, Sr. age 87, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017. He was a native of Bay Minette, Ala. and lived in the Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Ala. area most of his life. He was veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the US Army.

He was a retired rural mail carrier with fourteen years of service and retired from the Mobile Press Register with eighteen years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and the Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rena Emmons; wife, Voncile Emmons and one sister, Thelma Pierce.

Mr. Emmons is survived by his son, James Henry Emmons, Jr. of Fairhope and his daughter, Donna Lynn Willingham of Spanish Fort; one brother, John (Loretta) Emmons of Bay Minette, Ala.; two grandchildren, Jennifer S. Fowler (Justin) and Bradley T. Henderson (Gabby) and four great-grandchildren, Alissa, Bryce, Malica and Rayley.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel in Atmore, Ala. with Rev. Richard Ullo officiating. Interment followed at Bay Minette City Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, November 10, 2017 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Barbara Lee Green

Mrs. Barbara Lee Green, age 68, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native of Norfolk, Va. and a resident of Bay Minette, Ala. for most of her life. She was a member of the Horseneck Fork Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Floy Glascock; husband, Russell Hillman Green; one sister, Joyce Willenberg and one great-granddaughter, Jesslyn Mack Caraway.

Mrs. Green is survived by one daughter, Shannon Regina Green (Janes) of Perdido, Ala.; one brother, Ray Harville of Bay Minette; one sister, Ann Hartley of Bay Minette; two grandchildren, Brittany Janes and Emily Caraway and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith Janes and Braxton Lucas Green.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Harville officiating. Burial followed at Bay Minette Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Ala.