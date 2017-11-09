Obituaries for the week of November 8, 2017

Sandra Lynn Killam

Ms. Sandra Lynn Killam, age 46, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Flomaton, Ala. She was a native of Maricopa County, Ariz. and a life-long resident of Flomaton. She was a 1990 graduate of Flomaton High School and was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Mrs. Killam is survived by her parents, Harry T. and Ann Killam of Flomaton; one sister, Jennifer Ann Killam of Flomaton; her friend and mentor, Mrs. Anise Bell; special cousin, Hayes Browning, the brother she never had and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Poplar Dell Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Macks officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Tara Cheyenne Hammond

Ms. Tara Cheyenne Hammond, age 23, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Flomaton, Ala. She was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and a lifelong resident of Flomaton. She was a 2012 graduate of Flomaton High School and a 2014 graduate of Pensacola State College as a Massage Therapist. She was involved with and always participated in the Tate FFA Foundation’s Special Needs Rodeo which was near and dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandmother, Rhoda Sapp; great-grandfather, Joseph Gray, Jr.; special friends, Cody Johns, Allen Spears and Jonathan Ray Wilson.

Ms. Hammond is survived by her father, Glenn F. (Danielle) Hammond, II of Walnut Hill, Fla.; mother, Lisa Watkins of Flomaton; maternal grandparents, Marty and Ann Gray of Flomaton,; paternal grandparents, Glenn F. Hammond, Sr. (Wanda Dunlap) of Cantonment, Fla. and Dorothy “Dee” (Cecil) Counts of Dayton, Ohio; one brother, Israel Hammond of Walnut Hill,; uncle, Aaron Hammond of Pensacola; aunt, Rhonda (Scott) Lassiter of Flomaton; cousin, Hunter Lassiter of Flomaton; best friends, Felicia (Patrick) Perdue and God-children, Colton, Kadahlyn and Bristol and Kalanea Fore, all of Flomaton; ; big brother, Corey “Buzz” Busbee of Flomaton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The family received friends Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Patrick Perdue officiating. Burial followed at Rock Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Stanton, Kenny Higdon, Justin Nash, Bricen Iannone, Josh Bondurant and Jason Jones.

Honorary pallbearers were Brad Morris, Johnny Pugh, Cody Walden, Colt Walden, Corey Busbee, Kalanea Fore and Michelle Carnely.

In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to Tate FFA Foundation, Attention: M. Gibbs at 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Ruby Lee Tedder

Mrs. Ruby Lee Tedder, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 2017 in Jay, Fla. She was a native of Jay, Fla. and a life-long resident of Century, Fla. She was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mancel Tedder and daughter-in-law, Mikki Tedder.

Mrs. Tedder is survived by three sons, Ray Tedder of Century, Rickey (Tina) Tedder of Walnut Hill, Fla. and Kenny (Lisa) Tedder of Jay; two daughters, Jackie Lambert of Century and Tina Money of Port St. Joe, Fla.; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Lee officiating. Burial followed at the Byrneville Methodist Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Travis Tedder, Aaron Money, Rickey Tedder, Dillon Tedder, Ryan Caldwell and Kevin Dixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Michael (Mike) John Simpson, Jr.

Mr. Michael (Mike) John Simpson, Jr., age 88, of Gulf Breeze, Fla. and formally of Atmore, Ala., passed away October 30, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Montgomery, Ala. to the late Michael John. Sr. and Susan B. Anthony Rae Simpson. He was a 1951 graduate of West Point and served in the 101st Airborne Division in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was owner and operator of Mike Simpson Fertilizer Company in Atmore, Demopolis and Tensaw River in Alabama and was an international business entrepreneur in Central America. He was a former member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Simpson.

Mr. Simpson is survived by sons, Michael John (Brittany) Simpson, III of Gulf Breeze and Jose Luis (Cecy) Simpson Montellano of Aguascalientes City, Mexico; daughters, Susan Magdalena (Juan) Simpson of Wharton, N. J., Susan Elizabeth (Omar) Simpson of Aguascalientes City, Mexico; Susan Brenda Simpson of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheila SBAR Simpson of Gulf Breeze and ten grandchildren, Marco, Anthony, Susan and Christopher Sanchez, Gabriel Emilio and Ana Paola Delgado Simpson, Kai Michael and Beau Asa Simpson, Francisco Lazaro Arias and Lola-Ruth Graham.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at noon from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Father Gordon Milsted officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Deborah Downey Still

Mrs. Deborah Downey Still, age 59, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Mary Elizabeth Downey and brother, Maurice Earl Downey.

Mrs. Still is survived by one son, Justin Bryan Still of Bay Minette, Ala.; one daughter, Heidi and Nathaniel Dortch of Atmore; one sister, Vickie and Terry Day of McCullough, Ala. and seven grandchildren, Kirsten Still, Jadon Still, Bryleigh Still, Adalene Dortch, Bailey Knighton, Bentley Dortch and Aryonna Dortch.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, November 3, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Myles Downey, Lamar White, Danny Wilson, Ricky White, Norman Wilson and Ronnie Barnhill.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Cherrie Bell Montgomery

Ms. Cherrie Bell Montgomery, age 88, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her residence. The Matriarch of the Montgomery family was native of Conecuh County (Nixburg) and had been a resident of Atmore for most of her life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed growing flowers, cooking, baking, and walking. She was a faithful and longtime member of Old Ship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmison Montgomery; one daughter, Scherril Pettway; two sons, LaVon Montgomery and Curtis Montgomery; her parents, Ellen Cunningham and Orris Mallory; two sisters, Quintella Lowe and Edna Preyear.

Ms. Montgomery is survived by four daughters, Gloria Montgomery and Dorothy Robinson both of Atmore, Denise (Charles) Jackson of Harvest. Ala. and Teresa (Ronald) Tolliver of Seattle, Wash.; three sons, Winston Montgomery, Rickey Montgomery, and Derrick (Sandra) Montgomery, all of Atmore; one brother, John Henry Cunningham of Evergreen, Ala.; twenty-four grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Old Ship Baptist Church, East Sunset Dr., Atmore with Rev. James Crook, Pastor, officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery. Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Gloria J. Bowen

Mrs. Gloria J. Bowen, age 80, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at her residence. She was retired from Vanity Fair Mills. She was born in Monroe County, Ala. to the late Mitchell Jackson and Laura Aurelia Coley Byrd. She was a member of the Nokomis Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Bowen; brothers, Jack Byrd, Grady Byrd and Keith Byrd; a sister, Bonnie Singleton.

Mrs. Bowens is survived by three sons, Richard (Christy) Bowen of Pensacola, Fla., Douglas (Mary Anne) Bowen of Walnut Hill, Robbie (Lisa) Bowen of Loxley, Ala.; three sisters, Virginia Jennie (Donnie) Broxson of Milton, Fla., Sandra (John) Womack of Pensacola, Fla. and Shirley (Harold) Middleton of Burley, Idaho; grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Justin, Stevie Ray, Angeline, Winter, Rhonda, BJay, Missy and Cody; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Hall and Bro. Ray Biggs officiating. Interment followed in Old Sowell Field in Monroe County.

Active pallbearers were Rick Golson, Joe Hubbird, Nicholas Bowen, Stevie Ray Bowen, Joshua Horne, Jorge Escobedo, BJay Ditto and John Levins.

Honorary pallbearer was be Richard Dube.

The family received friends Monday, November 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Betty Salyer McGhee

Mrs. Betty Salyer McGhee, age 77, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017, in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Caretta, W. Vir. and resided in Pensacola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lectra Salyer and three brothers.

Mrs. McGhee is survived by two sons, Fred Thomas (Amanda) McGhee, Jr. of Atmore, Ala. and Shannon “Bo” (Carrie) McGhee of Pensacola; two daughters, Venia Jane McGhee (Michael) McMorris of Birmingham, Ala. and Kulua Ann (Doug) Byrd of Atmore; one sister, Carolyn (Bear) Stanton of Indianapolis, Ind.; thirteen grandchildren, Tressa, Alysha, Samantha, Heather, Taylor, Harley, Tyler, Aaron, Dylen, Nikki, Hannah, Tiffany and Drake and six great- grandchildren, Adrienne, Traegan, Kaydence, Blakelynn, Ophelia and Aurora.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Lewis Banks officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Danny Lowery, Tommy Pickern, Nate Fernandez, Michael Byrd, David Parker, Anthony Wilson and Corey Stakes.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Arver Moorer, Sr.

Mr. Arver Moorer, Sr., age 86, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in McKinnonville, Fla. to the late Don and Mattie Moorer. He was a commercial truck driving in the local area and later with the Town of Century. He was a member of the gospel group, The Morning Stars. He was a member of the House of Prayer serving as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Glenn Moorer; sister, Classie (Andrew) Fountain; brothers, Deacon William C. Moorer, David (Zelma) Moorer, John D. (Ruthie Rene) Moorer, Willie (Felicia) Moorer, Walter Moorer; sister-in-law, Armetta Moorer; son-in-law, Kevin Benjamin.

Deacon Moorer is survived by his wife, Missionary Lula Lee Moorer; three sons and two daughters, Arver (Missionary Barbara) Moorer, Jr., Deacon Orlando (Minister Lizzie) Moorer, all of Walnut Hill, Brenda Bradley of Pensacola, Marvin Moorer of Walnut Hill; Anita Benjamin of Cantonment, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Christine Moorer of Cantonment; sister-in-law, Flossie Moorer of Walnut Hill; brother, Samuel Moorer of Walnut Hill; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, friends and family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. at House of Prayer with Pastor Danny Fountain officiating. Interment followed at New Saint Paul Cemetery, Walnut Hill.

Pallbearers were his grandsons and nephews.

Flower bearers were granddaughters and nieces.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Frederick Carl “Fred” Troutman, Jr.

Mr. Frederick Carl “Fred” Troutman, Jr., age 64, a native of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at home in McDavid, Fla. He was retired from the Alabama Dept. of Corrections with twenty-three years of service. He loved gardening, fishing and woodworking and Alabama football.

Mr. Troutman is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Monika; his mother, Marjorie; daughter, Cindy Fay Radford; sons, Sheldon Scott Troutman and Travis James Troutman; sisters, Kathy Bryan and Pamela Wiggins; brothers, Rick Troutman and Gary Troutman and five grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of Fred’s life at a later date.

Expressions of condolence may be made at www.hughesfh.com.

Hughes Funeral Home of Daphne in charge of all arrangements.

Charlotte Miller

Mrs. Charlotte Miller, age 81, of Robinsonville Ala., passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired school teacher from Escambia Florida School System with thirty years of service. She was born in Escambia County, Ala. to the late D.C. (Dud) and Martha Reaves Troutman. She was a member of Robinsonville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John (Dudley) Troutman and Scottie Troutman and a grandson, Rex Miller Raley.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, James Miller of Robinsonville; children, Hope Miller Zeanah of Elberta, Ala., Russell Miller of Robinsonville; granddaughter, Raley (Barrett) VanSise of Fairhope, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Graysen Elizabeth VanSise and Barrett Sullivan VanSise.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Robinsonville Baptist Church, with Rev. Phil Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Robinsonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dean Smith, Walter Dewitt, Rip Christensen, Barrett VanSise, Clay Helton and Brandon Smith.

The family received friends Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Robinsonville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Robinsonville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Patricia Ann Jones

Mrs. Patricia Ann Jones, age 57, of Bay Minette (Pine Grove Community), Ala., passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017, at her residence. A native of Bay Minette she was a 1978 graduate of Baldwin County High School. She had been an employee of William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette as a CNA twenty years. She was a member of Trinity Chapel AME Church where she was a member of the choir. In her leisure she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, the elderly and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Willie and Lydia Bell Cox and a sister, Evelyn Cox.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Lester Jones of Bay Minette; two daughters, Nikettia (Prentice) Farrington of Bay Minette and Krystal (Conelius) Jones-Perry of Mobile, Ala.; two sons, Lester (Pamela Ransom) Jones, Jr. of Decatur, Ala. and Jason (DeAndrea Cooper) Jones of Gadsden, Ala.; four sisters, Ethel Anderson of Dayton, OH, Linda Peagues and Dorothy Mae Cox, both of Oxon Hills, Md. and Linda Joyce (Sylvester) Skanes of Stockton, Ala.; six brothers, William (Ernestine) Cox of Charleston, S.C. James (Michelle) Cox, Franklin Roosevelt (Shirley) Cox and Anthony Ray (Sharon) Cox, all of Bay Minette, Johnnie (Ida) Cox of Washington, D.C. and Oliver Thomas (Heidi) Cox of Killeen, Texas; ten grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at noon at Trinity Chapel AME Church – Bay Minette with Rev. James Allen, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Mutual Aid Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at the church.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Albert Grace, Jr.

Mr. Albert Grace, Jr., age 51, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Evergreen Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Edith B. Thomas

Mrs. Edith B. Thomas, age 52, of Bay Minette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, October 31m 2017. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at noon at Healing Waters Church, Bay Minette.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Thomas James Freeman

Mr. Thomas James Freeman, resident of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 at William Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette, Ala.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Lillie Bell Miller

Mrs. Lillie Bell Miller, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017. She was born in Freemanville, Ala. and was a life-long resident of Davisville, Fla and Atmore, Ala. She was a member of the Presley Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis E. Miller; parents, Daniel and Isabell Condrey; son, Edward Wayne Miller; four sisters and three brothers.

Mrs. Miller is survived by one son, Thomas E. Miller (Linda) of Atmore; one daughter, Wynell M. Bell of Atmore; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great- granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Debora Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Barren Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 10, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jason Bell, Elliott Faircloth, Hunter Jernigan, Paul Luis, Blayne Miller, Christopher Miller and Wayne Miller.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of all arrangements in Atmore, Ala.