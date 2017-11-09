Obituaries for the week of November 15, 2017

James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons

Mr. James Henry “Jimmy” Emmons, Sr. age 87, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017. He was a native of Bay Minette, Ala. and lived in the Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Ala. area most of his life. He was veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the US Army.

He was a retired rural mail carrier with fourteen years of service and retired from the Mobile Press Register with eighteen years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and the Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rena Emmons; wife, Voncile Emmons and one sister, Thelma Pierce.

Mr. Emmons is survived by his son, James Henry Emmons, Jr. of Fairhope and his daughter, Donna Lynn Willingham of Spanish Fort; one brother, John (Loretta) Emmons of Bay Minette, Ala.; two grandchildren, Jennifer S. Fowler (Justin) and Bradley T. Henderson (Gabby) and four great-grandchildren, Alissa, Bryce, Malica and Rayley.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel in Atmore, Ala. with Rev. Richard Ullo officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Minette City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 10, 2017 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.