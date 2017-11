Community Calendar

Cowgirls for Community will have a benefit barrel race Sunday, November 12 beginning at 10 a.m. with Cowboy Church, exhibitions, Open 5D, Youth 4D and open 4D Poles at Bay Minette Covered Arena, 43420 Pine Grove Rd. All proceeds will help the Respress family and hurricane relief. For more information call Leilani Mason 850-982-3670.

ACH Auxiliary will sponsor a Masquerade $5 Jewelry sale Thursday, November 9 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, November 10 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Atmore Community Hospital Mayson Auditorium.

ACH Auxiliary will have a BAKE SALE Friday, November 17 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the ACH Auditorium. All proceeds will go toward the Auxiliary projects.

Escambia County Republican Executive Committee meeting will be held Monday, November 20, 6 p.m., at The Hourglass, 220 St. Joseph Ave., Brewton. Guest speaker will be Richard Minor, candidate for Criminal Court of Appeals.

A fundraiser for Congressman Bradley Byrne is planned for Monday, December 4 to include a reception at Royal Oaks Bed and Breakfast and dinner at The Club. For more information contact daleash@pepsiatmore.com or 251-254-0833.

The Escambia County (Ala.) Historical Society will have its annual Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 5, 2-4 p.m. at the McMillan Museum, located on the Brewton campus of Coastal Alabama Community College (formerly JDCC).

The ECHS Class of ’83 is planning a 35th Year Reunion for May 10-13, 2018 with a Fantasy Cruise from Mobile. For more information call Pam Lambert at 251-321-5121, Valerie M. Jones at 205-368-9518 or see ECHS Class of ’83 facebook.

The Canoe Civic Center is available for hosting birthday parties, showers, family reunions and yard sales. Interested parties should contact Canoe Civic Club President Kevin McKinley at 251 446-3495.

The American Legion Auxiliary holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the American Legion Building at 5:30 p.m.

Atmore Chapter of Widowed Persons Services meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Presley Street Baptist Church. If you or someone you care about has lost a spouse, there is help. For more information 251-253-4487.

The Atmore Historical Society will meet on a quarterly basis with the meeting place to be announced. .

The Grieving Parents Support Group meets every third Tuesday at 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 251-253-4487.

The American Legion Post 90 holds its monthly meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Atmore Area VFW Post will continue Veteran’s breakfast each Saturday as usual. Come and enjoy the fellowship and meal.

The Thomas E. McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Jefferson Davis Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tours of the museum are available at no cost. The Alabama Room is available to research family history. They have local and state history; old census records; old Brewton, Atmore, and Flomaton news on micro-film. Please call 251-809-1528 with any questions or requests.

The Concerned Citizens of Atmore meet on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. each month at Unity House. The public is invited to attend, and new members are always welcome. For more information call 251-294-0138 or 205-243-6166.

Progressive Civic Recreation Club meets the second Sunday at the Club’s house at Houston Avery Park. Robert White is PCRC’S president; president-elect is Herbert Payne; secretary is Barbara Poole Harris. PCRC Inc. is a nonprofit organization.

Escambia County High School Band Boosters meet on the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the band room. Contact Barbara Whatley, 251-359-103, for more information.

Cruisers Unlimited Car & Truck Club hosts a monthly cruise-in the third Friday of each month in the parking lot of David’s Catfish House. Start time is 6 p.m. Join them to show off your ride – old or new!

Flomaton Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lions / Flomaton Community Center. Anyone interested in making a difference for the community is invited to come and find out what the Lions Club is all about. For more information, call 251-294-2057.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. anyone with the desire to stop drinking is welcome to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop using drugs and alcohol is welcome to attend.

Set Free Indeed, a drug, alcohol and destructive behavior recovery program, meets Thursday at

McCullough Christian Center, at 7 p.m. The program is offered at no charge. For more information, call (251) 577-6561 or toll free 1-866 M C CENTER.

The Atmore Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon at Atmore Community Hospital Mayson Auditorium.

Atmore Area VFW Post meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All Atmore area veterans who served in war are invited and encouraged to join the VFW.

