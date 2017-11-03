Obituaries for the week of November 8, 2017

Sandra Lynn Killam

Ms. Sandra Lynn Killam, age 46, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Flomaton, Ala. She was a native of Maricopa County, Ariz. and a life-long resident of Flomaton. She was a 1990 graduate of Flomaton High School and was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Mrs. Killam is survived by her parents, Harry T. and Ann Killam of Flomaton; one sister, Jennifer Ann Killam of Flomaton; her friend and mentor, Mrs. Anise Bell; special cousin, Hayes Browning, the brother she never had and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Poplar Dell Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Macks officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Tara Cheyenne Hammond

Ms. Tara Cheyenne Hammond, age 23, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Flomaton, Ala. She was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and a lifelong resident of Flomaton. She was a 2012 graduate of Flomaton High School and a 2014 graduate of Pensacola State College as a Massage Therapist. She was involved with and always participated in the Tate FFA Foundation’s Special Needs Rodeo which was near and dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandmother, Rhoda Sapp; great-grandfather, Joseph Gray, Jr.; special friends, Cody Johns, Allen Spears and Jonathan Ray Wilson.

Ms. Hammond is survived by her father, Glenn F. (Danielle) Hammond, II of Walnut Hill, Fla.; mother, Lisa Watkins of Flomaton; maternal grandparents, Marty and Ann Gray of Flomaton,; paternal grandparents, Glenn F. Hammond, Sr. (Wanda Dunlap) of Cantonment, Fla. and Dorothy “Dee” (Cecil) Counts of Dayton, Ohio; one brother, Israel Hammond of Walnut Hill,; uncle, Aaron Hammond of Pensacola; aunt, Rhonda (Scott) Lassiter of Flomaton; cousin, Hunter Lassiter of Flomaton; best friends, Felicia (Patrick) Perdue and God-children, Colton, Kadahlyn and Bristol and Kalanea Fore, all of Flomaton; ; big brother, Corey “Buzz” Busbee of Flomaton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Patrick Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Stanton, Kenny Higdon, Justin Nash, Bricen Iannone, Josh Bondurant and Jason Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Morris, Johnny Pugh, Cody Walden, Colt Walden, Corey Busbee, Kalanea Fore and Michelle Carnely.

In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to Tate FFA Foundation, Attention: M. Gibbs at 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Ruby Lee Tedder

Mrs. Ruby Lee Tedder, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 2017 in Jay, Fla. She was a native of Jay, Fla. and a life-long resident of Century, Fla. She was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mancel Tedder and daughter-in-law, Mikki Tedder.

Mrs. Tedder is survived by three sons, Ray Tedder of Century, Rickey (Tina) Tedder of Walnut Hill, Fla. and Kenny (Lisa) Tedder of Jay; two daughters, Jackie Lambert of Century and Tina Money of Port St. Joe, Fla.; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Byrneville Methodist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Travis Tedder, Aaron Money, Rickey Tedder, Dillon Tedder, Ryan Caldwell and Kevin Dixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Michael (Mike) John Simpson, Jr.

Mr. Michael (Mike) John Simpson, Jr., age 88, of Gulf Breeze, Fla. and formally of Atmore, Ala., passed away October 30, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Montgomery, Ala. to the late Michael John. Sr. and Susan B. Anthony Rae Simpson. He was a 1951 graduate of West Point and served in the 101st Airborne Division in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was owner and operator of Mike Simpson Fertilizer Company in Atmore, Demopolis and Tensaw River in Alabama and was an international business entrepreneur in Central America. He was a former member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Simpson.

Mr. Simpson is survived by sons, Michael John (Brittany) Simpson, III of Gulf Breeze and Jose Luis (Cecy) Simpson Montellano of Aguascalientes City, Mexico; daughters, Susan Magdalena (Juan) Simpson of Wharton, N. J., Susan Elizabeth (Omar) Simpson of Aguascalientes City, Mexico; Susan Brenda Simpson of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheila SBAR Simpson of Gulf Breeze and ten grandchildren, Marco, Anthony, Susan and Christopher Sanchez, Gabriel Emilio and Ana Paola Delgado Simpson, Kai Michael and Beau Asa Simpson, Francisco Lazaro Arias and Lola-Ruth Graham.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at noon from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Father Gordon Milsted officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Deborah Downey Still

Mrs. Deborah Downey Still, age 59, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Mary Elizabeth Downey and brother, Maurice Earl Downey.

Mrs. Still is survived by one son, Justin Bryan Still of Bay Minette, Ala.; one daughter, Heidi and Nathaniel Dortch of Atmore; one sister, Vickie and Terry Day of McCullough, Ala. and seven grandchildren, Kirsten Still, Jadon Still, Bryleigh Still, Adalene Dortch, Bailey Knighton, Bentley Dortch and Aryonna Dortch.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 3, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Myles Downey, Lamar White, Danny Wilson, Ricky White, Norman Wilson and Ronnie Barnhill.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Cherrie Bell Montgomery

Ms. Cherrie Bell Montgomery, age 88, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her residence. The Matriarch of the Montgomery family was native of Conecuh County (Nixburg) and had been a resident of Atmore for most of her life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed growing flowers, cooking, baking, and walking. She was a faithful and longtime member of Old Ship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmison Montgomery; one daughter, Scherril Pettway; two sons, LaVon Montgomery and Curtis Montgomery; her parents, Ellen Cunningham and Orris Mallory; two sisters, Quintella Lowe and Edna Preyear.

Ms. Montgomery is survived by four daughters, Gloria Montgomery and Dorothy Robinson both of Atmore, Denise (Charles) Jackson of Harvest. Ala. and Teresa (Ronald) Tolliver of Seattle, Wash.; three sons, Winston Montgomery, Rickey Montgomery, and Derrick (Sandra) Montgomery, all of Atmore; one brother, John Henry Cunningham of Evergreen, Ala.; twenty-four grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Old Ship Baptist Church, East Sunset Dr., Atmore with Rev. James Crook, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.