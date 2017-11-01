Williams Station Day … Brrrrrrr

It’s the same Saturday every year. The date is set. The weather is not. So, we take what comes when Atmore becomes Williams Station for the fourth Saturday every October.

This year we had rain and cold and wind – not the best scenario for Williams Station Day, but a celebration of our heritage nonetheless.

Opening ceremonies were held in a light rain with temps in the 40s. The rain let up – until 12:30 or so. Then there was a downpour. Folks scurried. A few vendors closed up. And another smaller band of showers was on radar. Then about mid-afternoon, the sun broke through but the air was still cold.

Through it all, the 5K runners ran, the artists displayed their work, and the entertainers performed. All in all, it was a good day to be in Williams Station.

Winners of the fourth-grade writing contest:

Escambia Academy

1st – Yadarius McNeal

2nd – Kate Beasley

3rd – Hailey Barlow

Huxford Elementary

1st – Riley Brooks

2nd – Tydarrious Hudson

3rd – Tehya Rolin

Escambia County Middle School

1st – Na’layla Kidd

2nd – Imari Lemon

3rd – Nichira Anderson

Winners of the pumpkin contest:

K-2nd grade

1st place – Charlie Trawick

2nd place – Avery Trawick

3rd-6th grade

1st – Ivey Donaldson

2nd-Carley Johnson

7th grade and up – Blaine Jeter/Braxton Jeter

Winners of the 5K run:

Overall:

Male: Allen Ash (18:16.79)

Female: Elia Morales (22:05.78)

Males:

Under 9: Jack Weber

10-14: Kole Stewart

15-19: Kevin Depew

30-39: Jason Miller

40-49: Chris Coleman

50-59: Tracy Emmons

60-69: Karl Robinson

70+: Hugh Long

Females:

10-14: Kara Santorelli

20-24: Morgan Boone

25-29: Diana Martin

30-39: Jennifer Blanton

40-49: Lisa Miller

50-59: Dale Ash

60-69: Theresa Scott

70+: Sissy Phillips