Williams Station Day … Brrrrrrr

It’s the same Saturday every year. The date is set. The weather is not. So, we take what comes when Atmore becomes Williams Station for the fourth Saturday every October.
This year we had rain and cold and wind – not the best scenario for Williams Station Day, but a celebration of our heritage nonetheless.
Opening ceremonies were held in a light rain with temps in the 40s. The rain let up – until 12:30 or so. Then there was a downpour. Folks scurried. A few vendors closed up. And another smaller band of showers was on radar. Then about mid-afternoon, the sun broke through but the air was still cold.
Through it all, the 5K runners ran, the artists displayed their work, and the entertainers performed. All in all, it was a good day to be in Williams Station.
Winners of the fourth-grade writing contest:
Escambia Academy
1st – Yadarius McNeal
2nd – Kate Beasley
3rd – Hailey Barlow
Huxford Elementary
1st – Riley Brooks
2nd – Tydarrious Hudson
3rd – Tehya Rolin
Escambia County Middle School
1st – Na’layla Kidd
2nd – Imari Lemon
3rd – Nichira Anderson
Winners of the pumpkin contest:
K-2nd grade
1st place – Charlie Trawick
2nd place – Avery Trawick
3rd-6th grade
1st – Ivey Donaldson
2nd-Carley Johnson
7th grade and up – Blaine Jeter/Braxton Jeter
Winners of the 5K run:
Overall:
Male: Allen Ash (18:16.79)
Female: Elia Morales (22:05.78)
Males:
Under 9: Jack Weber
10-14: Kole Stewart
15-19: Kevin Depew
30-39: Jason Miller
40-49: Chris Coleman
50-59: Tracy Emmons
60-69: Karl Robinson
70+: Hugh Long
Females:
10-14: Kara Santorelli
20-24: Morgan Boone
25-29: Diana Martin
30-39: Jennifer Blanton
40-49: Lisa Miller
50-59: Dale Ash
60-69: Theresa Scott
70+: Sissy Phillips