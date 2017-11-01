Poppy Month proclaimed

The following proclamation was read into the record by Mayor Jim Staff during the Atmore City Council’s October 23 meeting.

Poppy Month

October 1 – November 11, 2017

WHEREAS, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers, and;

WHEREAS, millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle and are still dying, and;

WHEREAS, the red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars, and;

WHEREAS, the American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower, the Poppy.

NOW, THEREFORE, I Jim Staff, Mayor of the City of Atmore, County of Escambia, State of Alabama, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Municipal laws of the State of Alabama, do hereby proclaim October 1 through November 11, 2017, as Poppy Month, coinciding with Veteran’s Day activities. All citizens are urged to pay tribute to those who have made and are making the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy.