Obituaries for the week of November 8, 2017

Sandra Lynn Killam

Ms. Sandra Lynn Killam, age 46, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Flomaton, Ala. She was a native of Maricopa County, Ariz. and a life-long resident of Flomaton. She was a 1990 graduate of Flomaton High School and was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Mrs. Killam is survived by her parents, Harry T. and Ann Killam of Flomaton; one sister, Jennifer Ann Killam of Flomaton; her friend and mentor, Mrs. Anise Bell; special cousin, Hayes Browning, the brother she never had and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Poplar Dell Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Macks officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.