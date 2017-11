Coastal Alabama Warhawk Softball and Student Support Services are coming together to “Strike Out Hunger” in the local area. They want your help.

From now through Thursday, November 9, bring your unexpired canned goods or non-perishable food to the Atmore or Brewton campus. All food will be donated to local food banks.

Collection bins will be in the Administration Building on the Atmore campus and in the Student Center and the Wallace Building on the Brewton campus.