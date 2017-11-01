BOE approves personnel recommendations

The Escambia County Board of Education approved the following personnel recommendations by Superintendent John Knott at the regular meeting Thursday, October 26.

Resignation

1. Priscilla Ellington, receptionist / clerk, Brewton Central Office, effective October 18, 2017

2. Rachel Morton, P.E. instructional aide, Flomaton Elementary School, effective September 22, 2017

3. Richard Robinson, bus driver, Brewton Bus Shop, effective October 10, 2017

Retirement

1. Joanne Mack, bus driver, Atmore Bus Shop, effective December 1, 2017

2. Mona Simmons, Human Resources/Transportation Director, Brewton Central Office, effective January 31, 2018

Employment change

1. Vicky Williams, 6-hour lunchroom worker, Escambia County Middle School, to 7-hour lunchroom worker, Escambia County Middle School, effective September 1, 2017

2. Nathan Kemp, 187 day history teacher, Flomaton High School, to 202 day agri-science teacher, Flomaton High School, effective October 16, 2017 (replacing Matthew Mize)

Temporary employment

1. June Kent, temporary / part-time teacher, Intervention Tutor, Flomaton Elementary School, effective October 2, 2017 (Title I Funds)

2. Frankie Samuel, temporary / part-time teacher, Intervention Tutor, Flomaton Elementary School, effective October 2, 2017 (Title I Funds)

3. Deborah Silcox, temporary / part-time teacher, Intervention Tutor, Flomaton Elementary School, effective October 2, 2017 (Title I Funds)

4. Faby Jones, Community Helper, W.S. Neal Elementary School, effective October 12, 2017 and March 15, 2018 (3 hours per day, not to exceed 6 hours) (Interpreter for parents of EL students during parent-teacher conferences) (State ELL Funds)