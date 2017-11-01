BOE honors bands

The Escambia County Board of Education recognized high school bands at the regular meeting Thursday, October 26.

“This past Saturday all three high school bands participated in the 36th Annual Little Big Horn Marching Band Contest,” Superintendent John Knott said. “All bands represented our schools and the Escambia County School System very well.”

The board recognized Escambia County High School, Flomaton High School, and W.S. Neal High School bands.

The following was submitted by Escambia County High School Band Director Hayley Canterbury:

“The Escambia County High School Marching Band has participated in three band contests this year: Daleville, Andalusia and Opp. The Andalusia contest is very challenging but is based on an easier point spread: 75 and up is a Superior. The Daleville and Opp competitions are much harder: 85 and up is a Superior and they are extremely difficult.

“At Opp, we had over thirty bands competing in five separate divisions and our Drum Majors and Band were awarded straight superiors. Majorettes, Drum Line and Guard fell just short of the mark with Excellent ratings.

“Our overall band score was a 90, beating out nearly all the bands in our division and the division following ours. On a county level, it was really something spectacular … Flomaton had an overall average of 74, and W.S. Neal had an average of 91. The kids at ECHS with their 90 were neck and neck with Neal and beat out some very strong contenders like Pensacola, Southern Choctaw, Straughn, Excel and Northview. We were one point from best in class in our division as well.

“The students are so proud of all their hard work and the 13 band members who graduated last year have been in close contact, attending whichever rehearsals and performances they could after college to offer feedback and encourage their peers.

At other competition’s we participated in this year, our band had solid superiors across the board.

“For Daleville, our Drum Majors, Majorettes, Guard, Drum Line, and Band had solid superiors, Best in Class, and the band was awarded Most Entertaining Band out of all the bands present.

“This was a big win because very large and established programs such as T.R. Miller, Geneva, Opp, and other bands were also present to compete. Our overall score was an 88.

“This was a landmark year for sure, but it was also the first time the band has EVER earned superiors at Opp. It’s the hardest contest of the season and it’s always been right out of our grasp.

“Students were literally crying over their accomplishment.

“All in all, we have about thirteen new trophies sitting in the band room and hopefully in concert season, more to follow!

“Lastly, our music graduate, Jarrett Nelson, beat out several graduate students and upperclassmen in his auditions on bassoon at Troy University. He is representing our school and our county so well, and the kids all see him and realize that they can do the same and attend college on a music scholarship.

“It’s a great year to be in the Blue Legion [the ECHS marching band].”

In other business, the board

* voted for McKee and Associates to begin process for renovation project (concession and restrooms at football field) at Flomaton High School

* voted to reinstate two (2) sick leave days to Lizette Lopez, Custodian, Flomaton High School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective June 8, 2017 and June 14, 2017

* voted to reinstate one-half (1/2) sick leave day to Kathie Chumley, P.E. teacher aide, Escambia County Middle School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective May 5, 2017

* voted to reinstate two and one-half (2-1/2) sick leave days to Barbara Shipp, 7-hour lunchroom worker, Pollard McCall Junior High School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective August 9, 2017 through August 11, 2017