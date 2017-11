Carson Barnett of Atmore has joined Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Troy University during the fall 2017 semester at the Troy Campus.

Carson, a 2017 graduate of Escambia Academy, is the daughter of Wayne Barnett and Denean Barnett.

This year’s Sorority Recruitment, held by the TROY Panhellenic Council, welcomed nearly 300 women to Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta, Chi Omega, Kappa Delta and Phi Mu sororities.