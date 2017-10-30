Obituaries for the week of November 1, 2017

Carol Wiley Martin

Mr. Carol Wiley Martin, age 78, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native of Bratt, Fla. and resided in Atmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Nettie Martin; brothers, Robert, Shirley, Bernard Ray and Doug and sisters, Margaret Martin and Lillie Goldman.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Joy Kay L. Martin of Atmore; one son, Benjamin (Teresa) Martin of Perdido, Ala.; two daughters, Deanna Martin of Sacramento, Calif. and Jolanda Martin (Tony) Baggett of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; one sister, Shelby Jean Hatcher of Atmore and two grandsons, Blake and Drew.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Marty Sellers officiating.

Pallbearers were Tony Baggett, Drew Baggett, Blake Baggett, Adam Martin, John Ashcraft and Gary Bailey.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.