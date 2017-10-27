ECHS’s slim playoff chances hinge on tonight’s games

Escambia County High’s football team still has an outside chance of becoming the school’s first participant in postseason football play since 2010.
A win over W.S. Neal tonight (October 27), combined with an anticipated Satsuma loss to Thomasville, would leave ECHS, Neal and Satsuma tied for Class 4A, Region 1’s fourth playoff spot.
Such a tie would trigger a complex tiebreaker system to determine the fourth slot, since Neal beat Satsuma (41-32), and Satsuma beat ECHS (30-14) earlier this year.
If ECHS wins and Satsuma upsets Thomasville, the Gators and Tigers would wind up in a tie for Region 1’s third slot. ECHS would be out, and the head-to-head tiebreaker would make Satsuma the region’s third seed and Thomasville its fourth.
If Neal and Thomasville both win, Neal would get the fourth playoff berth, based upon its earlier win over Satsuma, and Thomasville would be the third seed.
Class 4A, Region 1 Standings
Andalusia 6-0
UMS-Wright 4-1
Thomasville 3-2
W.S. Neal 2-3
Satsuma 2-3
ECHS 1-4
Monroe Co. 0-5
Tonight’s region schedule:
W.S.Neal at ECHS
Satsuma at Thomasville
UMS-Wright at Monroe Co.
Andalusia – Open Week