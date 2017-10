Atmore VFW Auxiliary held their final peanut boil of the year Saturday, October 21. Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary and veterans projects. Shown are, from left, member Jenny Hutton, helper Katelyn Carnley (back), customer Gerry McGhee, helper Myra Odom (front), member Claude Odom (back), president Gayle Odom, member Jackey Odom.