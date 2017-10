The LA Bikers Toyz for Kidz auction was held Thursday, October 19. It was a great success (see related Letter to the Editor, page 4A). The auction is coordinated every year by PeeWee and Annie Powell and Jody Jeter. Proceeds from the auction will be used to provide Christmas gifts for a number of families. While many items were hand-crafted furniture, there were several donated items as well. Shown, assistant Bryan Keel holds a donated chainsaw up for bid.