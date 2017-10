Leila Ann Mason, 11, was crowned the 2017-2018 Alabama Junior Rodeo Queen and will represent Atmore and the community with good horsemanship, sportsmanship and a Godly attitude. Leila currently competes in the Alabama Junior Rodeo in Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying and Breakaway Roping.

Leila is in the sixth grade at Ernest Ward Middle School. She’s the daughter of Morgan and Leilani Mason.