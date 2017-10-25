Mark your calendar for fall, Halloween events

Haunted House 2017

The YMCA and Greater Escambia Council for the Arts are sponsoring Haunted House 2017, Friday, Saturday, and Monday, October 27, 28, and 30.

The time for young children is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., each night. Teens and adults may come from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ticket price is $5, non-refundable.

Haunted House 2017 will be located at the YMCA, 501 S. Pensacola Avenue, Atmore.

Community Harvest Festival

Community Harvest Festival will be held Sunday, October 29, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Tom Byrne Park. The festival will feature games, prizes, food and more.

For more information, call 251-253-9359.

Official trick-or-treat hours

City of Atmore officials announced that the official trick-or-treat period for local youngsters will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Tuesday, October 31.

Motorists are urged to use caution and look for costumed kids and their escorts while driving along city streets during the period.

Also, adults are cautioned to examine their children’s treat bags and not let the youngsters eat any candy or other goodies that are not completely wrapped.

Community Friendship Club trunk or treat

Community Friendship Club is hosting a trunk or treat event Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., in Houston Avery Park.

Bethel United Methodist Church Fall Festival

Bethel UMC will have a Fall Festival Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited for food, fun and games – pin the tail on the donkey, go fish, bean bag toss, ring the bottle, and cake walk.

Bethel is located at 5191 Highway 21, Atmore.

New Life Assembly Trunk or Treat

New Life Assembly will hold Trunk or Treat Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Yo, ho! A Pirate’s Life for Me” is the theme, and kids are invited to come and get their treasure!

New Life Assembly is located at 8450 Highway 97, Walnut Hill.

Brooks Memorial Fall Festival

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Festival Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family with a Trunk or Treat, concessions, cake walk, silent auction, games, chili contest and more.

Brooks Memorial Baptist is located at 904 McRae Street in Atmore.

For more information, call 251-368-4273 or email pastorrobert@frontier.com.

Atmore News Halloween pics

Be sure to come by Heritage Park Halloween night, October 31, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., to have pictures made by Ditto Gorme. Pictures will run in the November 8 issue of Atmore News.

There is no charge to have pictures taken for the paper, but packages will be available for order.

If you order pictures, look for a notice in Atmore News and on Facebook page when the pictures may be picked up.

We have dozens of pictures that were ordered and paid for, but never picked up. These go back several years.