Godspell lead has Atmore ties

Monica Garcia, a junior at the University of West Georgia, was selected for the leading role of Jesus Christ in Godspell, a musical written by Stephen Schwartz.

The musical is composed of various biblical parables which tells the story of Jesus according to the Gospel of Matthews and his crucifixion.

Monica is a theatre major from Dacula, Georgia, and has appeared in Intimate Apparel and Spring Awakening at UWG. She also wrote and performed in a play which was presented in An Evening of Ten Minute Plays. Because of her portrayal of Mrs. Dickson in Spring Awakening, Monica was selected to attend The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival which gives her an opportunity to showcase her skills and creativity at a regional level. Monica is an honor student and is a member of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honor Society. She was also nominated for membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars which recognizes students with high academic achievement. After graduation, Monica plans to pursue a career as a teacher or director within the theater arts industry.

Monica is the daughter of Robert and Vanessa Coker Garcia of Dacula, Georgia. She is the granddaughter of Patricia Knott Coker Kidd of Atmore, and the late George N. Coker Sr. of Burnt Corn, Ala. She is also the granddaughter of Sandra Garcia of Asheville, N.C., and the late Gerard Garcia of Tampa.