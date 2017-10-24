Obituaries for the week of October 25, 2017

Timmy Joe Sprinkle

Mr. Timmy Joe Sprinkle, age 32, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Bay Minette, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sue Morrow and sister, Donna Joe Cooley.

Mr. Sprinkle is survived by his father, Emmette Philyaw of Bay Minette; three brothers, Richard Sprinkle, Shane Philyaw and Matthew Sprinkle, all of Bay Minette; one sister, Angie Lynn Davidson (Maurice Daniels) of Bay Minette.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, October 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Jr Sprinkle, James Brown, Maurice Daniels, Shane Philyaw, Matthew Sprinkle, Mark Marrow, James Ray and Terry Philyaw.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

A.J. Mathews

Mr. A.J. Mathews, age 72, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Winston-Salem, N. C. He was a native of Delhi, La., former resident of McMinnville, Tenn. and has resided in Clemmons, N.C. for the past year. He had forty-one years of service in the garment industry where he served as president and vice-president.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Mathews; parents, Lonzey and Lula Mathews; four sisters, Juanita Williams, Christine Duckworth, Lonette Guice and Judy Butler; three brothers, L.C. Mathews, John Macklon Mathews and C.T. Mathews.

Mr. Mathews is survived by two sons, Dana Allen (Tracy) Mathews of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Scott Clyde (Denise) Mathews of Winston-Salem; one brother, Donnie Joe (Deanna) Mathews of Louisiana; two sisters, Joan (Mitchell) Hale of Louisiana and Sharon (Jim) Fenwick of Ohio; sister-in-law, Francis Mathews of West Virginia; brother-in-law, Malcomb Butler of Louisiana and two grandchildren, Daniel and Christopher.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Harrison and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 9 until service time at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Dana Mathews, Scott Mathews, Donnie Joe Mathews, Mitchell Hale, Malcomb Butler and Mike Duckworth.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Clinton Cole Gregson

Mr. Clinton Cole Gregson, age 20, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native of Monroeville, Ala. and has resided in Uriah, Ala. most of his life. He was a member of the Goodway Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was survived by his father, Clint Gregson of Uriah; mother, Donna Marie Pierce of Tenn.; grandparents, Bernie and Joanna Gregson of Uriah and Elaine Lyons of Knoxville, Tenn.; half- brother, Austin Weatherly of Knoxville; sister, Brooke Ann Gregson of Knoxville; fiancé, Ashley Fountain of Uriah and numerous aunts, uncles other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Goodway Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Elder Greg Fralick and Elder Edward Glade officiating. Burial followed at Poplar Springs Cemetery.

Family received friends Friday, October 20, 2017 from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at the Goodway Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Pallbearers were Kyle Fralick, Tripp Gibson, Austin Gregson, Blake Gregson, Austin Weatherly, Cooper Dean, Kyle Williams and Tyler Gregson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Marilyn Stewart Anderson

Mrs. Marilyn Stewart Anderson, age 71, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 in Rabun, Ala. She was a native and resident of Rabun. She was a member of the Fretwell Tabernacle Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Sadie Stewart; son, James “Trey” Long, III; brother, Billy Stewart; sister, Betty Allen and step-daughter, Shelly Thead.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her two daughters, Teresa and Chris Vanderkooi of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Connie Long of Rabun; one step-daughter, Shelia and Lee McGuire of Tyler, Texas; three brothers, Burk and Lucille Stewart, Jerry and Carolyn Stewart and Rocky and Shelia Stewart, all of Rabun; six sisters, Barbara and Rayford Hadley, Sherry Jean Ryan, Joal Linette Thomas, Janice and Alonzo Sims and Shelia and Bryan Foster, all of Rabun and Margie and Steve Doyle of Crossroads, Ala.; four grandchildren, Briannia, Jett, Josh and Alex; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Harper; eleven step-great-grandchildren and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Dean Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, October 23, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Kory Doyle, Derek Doyle, Lonnie Sims, Garrett Franklin, Shane Stewart and Kyle Presley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Erma Estelle Higdon

Mrs. Erma Estelle Higdon, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 in Montevallo, Ala. She was a native of Bratt, Fla. and has resided in Atmore, Ala. most of her life. She was a member of the True Hope Fellowship.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Celia Dockens and her husband, Bryan Higdon.

Mrs. Higdon is survived by her two daughters, Emily and Jim Allen of London, Ky. and Marty and Jack Beeman of Montevallo, Ala.; five grandchildren, Heather, Jacob, Michael, Caleb and Kelly and ten great-grandchildren, Rylee, Reese, Rowan, Georgia, Hadley, Emma, Max, Drew, Shontel and Josh.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Coburn and Bro. Jimmy Dukes officiating. Burial followed at Judson Baptist Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Jody Hardy, Billy Hardy, Jake Beeman, Michael Beeman, Caleb Beeman and Terry Reeves.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Susan Marie Moore

Ms. Susan Marie Moore, 63, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident. A native of Atmore, she had lived in Virginia and Florida. She enjoyed cooking and talking with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius Rothchild and John Beverly and several siblings.

Ms. Moore is survived by her daughter, Katrena Moore of Norfolk, Va.; her son, Demerice Moore of N. C.; two sisters, Velma Alice Dailey of Atmore and Laura Rollins of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one brother, James Moore of Atmore; six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Chief Apostle Carolyn Banks officiating.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Dennis Odom

Mr. Dennis Odom, age 50, of Flomaton, Ala., passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. A native of Century, Fla., he was a graduate of Flomaton High School and worked in construction.

Mr. Odom is survived by his wife, Mildred Odom of Macon, N. C.; two daughters, Stephanie Odom of Jacksonville, Fla. and Denise Odom of Macon; one son, Dennis Odom of Macon; his mother, Hattie Mae Odom-Lett and step-father, Cecil Lett, Sr. of Brooklyn, N.Y.; three sisters, Katherine (William) Pinkney of Queens, N.Y., Kenya (Robert) English of Century, and Candice (Eric) Moliere of Brooklyn; one brother, Jerry Odom of Flomaton; one grandson; two step-brothers, Cecil Lett, Jr. and Kelvin Lett; two step-sisters, Gloria Lett and Connie Lett, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Damascus Baptist Church – Flomaton with Rev. Henry Hawkins, Pastor, officiating. Interment followed in Fannie-Damascus Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Torrey T. McNabb

Mr. McNabb, age 40, of Montgomery, Ala., passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Turner Funeral Chapel, LLC.

Olivette Williams

Olivette Williams, age 73, of Atmore, Ala. (Freemanville Community) passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017 at her home.

Public viewing will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Gillead Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

John “Bo” Fields

Mr. John “Bo” Fields, age 48, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. Fields and Patricia Fields; grandparents, John and Vader Fields.

Mr. Fields is survived by his brothers, Rusty Fields of Hanceville, Ala. and Michael Fields of Evergreen; sisters, Lisa F. (Mike) Acuff of Hanceville and Theresa F. (Chris) Crosby of Evergreen; special friend, Pam Fields and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. E. J. Waters, Jr., officiating. Interment followed at New Home Church of Christ Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rusty Fields, Cody Fields, Nick Fields, Tyler Crosby, Todd Driver and Chris Crosby.

Flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Evergreen, Ala.