An Atmore woman and a man whose last known address was in Clarksville, Tenn. were arrested October 8 when they tried in some shape, form or fashion to smuggle unspecified contraband into the Escambia County Detention Center.

Tiara Monique Howard, 23, of a Jack Springs Road address in Atmore, and Jerbey Eugene East, 20, are each being held under a bond of $100,000 on one count each of second-degree promoting of prison contraband and third-degree promoting of prison contraband.