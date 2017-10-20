Atmore men arrested; stolen guns recovered

Atmore police arrested two men, 18-year-old David Tyler Vickery of a Stoker Road address and Sanches Marquise Brown, 19, of an unspecified address, after a Tuesday night (October 17) traffic stop turned up two stolen firearms.

Escambia County Detention Center records showed Friday morning that both suspects remained behind bars.

Vickery was reportedly already out on bond for several auto break-ins. Both subjects were set a bond of $5,000 on one count of second-degree receiving stolen property. Vickery, however, is being held without bond on the revocation.