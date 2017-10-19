Brewton man arrested on child porn charges

A 19-year-old Brewton man remained in jail early Thursday after a multi-agency probe into a reports that he inappropriately touched a teenage girl, led to the discovery that he was in possession of numerous pornographic images of at least one child.
David “Noah” Purdue was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of attempting to possess obscene material.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lambert reported that Purdue, whose victim was under the age of 18, surrendered himself to sheriff’s officers on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Lambert said in a press release that sheriff’s investigators received on Oct. 10 a complaint from a Brewton couple against the Brewton man, alleging that he made “inappropriate contact with their minor child of a sexual nature.”
ECSO, the county’s Department of Human Resources and the Escambia County Child Advocacy Center opened a joint investigation into the matter. The investigation led to the issuance of arrest warrants.
Purdue remained in the Escambia County Detention Center, awaiting bond hearing, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The chief deputy said the case remains under investigation and declined to release other details.